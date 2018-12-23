Stillwater Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 5.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Investment Management Llc sold 1,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,016 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.77M, down from 30,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – BREXIT CAMPAIGNER BANKS SAYS CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WERE “SNAKE-OIL SALESMEN”, THEY DON’T HAVE THIS MAGICAL SYSTEM THEY PRETENDED TO HAVE; 16/05/2018 – Facebook CEO to meet with European Parliament to talk privacy — company; 27/03/2018 – The REALLY interesting part of this article, which mentions it as an aside, is that Eric Schmidt’s daughter interned at Cambridge parent (defense contractor) SCL; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube have recently come under fire for offensive search suggestions; 24/05/2018 – Facebook is forcing political advertisers to properly identify and label their ads; 05/04/2018 – U.K.’S ICO SAYS FACEBOOK HAS BEEN COOPERATING WITH IT; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Flops Threaten to Make Its App Fest a Downer This Year; 29/03/2018 – Facebook is cutting third-party data providers out of ad targeting to clean up its act:; 16/04/2018 – EU digital chief to meet with Facebook CEO amid privacy scandal; 21/03/2018 – The Scotsman: BREAKING: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has broken his silence on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal,

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 49.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 5,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,979 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $711,000, down from 11,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.85. About 1.89 million shares traded or 100.16% up from the average. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 10.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.47% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. $1.07; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Load Volumes Rose 6%; 19/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q OPER REV. $1.95B, EST. $1.88B; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 21/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, July 24. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $18000 target. Cowen & Co maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, July 27. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $19500 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Thursday, November 2. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Tuesday, June 20. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $18000 target. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 28 report. As per Thursday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by FBN Securities. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 26 by UBS. Bank of America maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 15 by Canaccord Genuity. William Blair maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, October 12 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 14.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 74 selling transactions for $1.63 billion activity. Shares for $9.66 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, August 29. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 10,600 shares worth $2.23 million. $6.33M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. Another trade for 1,560 shares valued at $236,371 was sold by FISCHER DAVID B.. On Thursday, June 21 Zuckerberg Mark sold $96.67 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 480,000 shares. Another trade for 2,112 shares valued at $294,835 was sold by Taylor Susan J.S..

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Reasons to Be Bullish on Facebook Stock – Investorplace.com” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook details strident response after UK document release – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Don’t I Feel Wrong About Facebook? – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Ramps Up Efforts Ahead of Bangladesh Election – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Looks Undervalued On Several Metrics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 40 North Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.81% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tiger Glob Management Ltd Liability Co reported 4.62M shares stake. State Street owns 85.30M shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 291,144 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Andra Ap has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Selkirk Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 3.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Beese Fulmer Management invested in 1.65% or 50,994 shares. 6,593 were reported by Adirondack Tru. Scotia Capital has invested 0.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Forbes J M Llp reported 1.64% stake. 16,488 are held by Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 2.77 million shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 648,508 shares. Portolan Capital Limited Liability Company holds 53,673 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. The insider ROBERTS JOHN N sold $999,380. 16,269 shares valued at $1.98M were sold by THOMPSON JAMES K on Wednesday, July 18. McGee Eric sold $210,792 worth of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) on Friday, July 20.

More notable recent J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Logistics Pair Trade: Pick Up Landstar (NASDAQ:LSTR), Dump JB Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Benzinga” on April 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “J.B. Hunt (JBHT) Hits 52-Week High: What’s Behind the Rally? – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “WERN vs. JBHT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UPS looks to partner with trucker on in-home delivery – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “J.B. Hunt (JBHT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 12, 2018.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 655 shares to 1,439 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 14,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold JBHT shares while 107 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 77.74 million shares or 0.61% less from 78.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 15,049 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Montag And Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,049 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 7,188 were reported by Walleye Trading Limited Com. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0.01% or 61,638 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 62,082 shares. E&G Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 1,697 shares. 100,809 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Com. 386,925 were accumulated by Agf Investments. Carroll Financial Assoc owns 43 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.01% or 169,362 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of New York Mellon has 0.08% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Moreover, Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.04% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). National Asset Mgmt Inc holds 3,096 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Prudential Finance Inc invested in 0.02% or 99,709 shares.

Analysts await J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.51 EPS, up 45.19% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.04 per share. JBHT’s profit will be $164.86M for 15.04 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.72% EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering JB Hunt Trans (NASDAQ:JBHT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JB Hunt Trans had 102 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, July 17 report. As per Monday, January 29, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal Weight” rating and $97 target in Monday, January 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, December 28. On Tuesday, December 4 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, January 11 with “Buy”. The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. Bank of America upgraded the shares of JBHT in report on Thursday, December 28 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, January 8 with “Buy”.