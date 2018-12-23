Eulav Asset Management increased Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) stake by 58.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Eulav Asset Management acquired 9,300 shares as Littelfuse Inc (LFUS)’s stock declined 21.65%. The Eulav Asset Management holds 25,300 shares with $5.01M value, up from 16,000 last quarter. Littelfuse Inc now has $4.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.44% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $160.1. About 298,795 shares traded or 74.57% up from the average. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 11.99% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Adj EPS $2.39; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees FY18 Adj Effective Tax Rate 18%-21%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS); 14/03/2018 – Littelfuse Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 21; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 21/03/2018 – Littelfuse at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.39, EST. $1.81; 01/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M

Southport Management Llc decreased Mastec Inc (MTZ) stake by 62.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Southport Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as Mastec Inc (MTZ)’s stock declined 4.16%. The Southport Management Llc holds 10,000 shares with $447,000 value, down from 27,000 last quarter. Mastec Inc now has $2.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 1.89 million shares traded or 30.49% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 10.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B

Since August 8, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.38 million activity. ZOMMER NATHAN sold 592 shares worth $130,968. $78,026 worth of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) was sold by Gorski Jeffrey G on Tuesday, August 21. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $34,089 was made by Cole Matthew on Wednesday, August 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 21 investors sold LFUS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 22.85 million shares or 1.78% less from 23.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Amsterdam Prtn Limited Co New York has 1.18% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 23,164 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 7,224 shares. Enterprise Corporation holds 25 shares. Quantbot Techs LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). 15,781 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Fdx Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 1,406 shares. Cwm holds 110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0% or 436 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Lc reported 0% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 32,139 shares stake. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Lc Nj holds 1.19% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) or 217,079 shares. Girard Prtn reported 0% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp invested in 0.04% or 3,630 shares. Amer reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Eulav Asset Management decreased Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) stake by 5,000 shares to 75,000 valued at $10.73 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Dentsply Sirona Inc stake by 61,100 shares and now owns 32,500 shares. Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MasTec had 4 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, November 5 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird upgraded MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) on Tuesday, August 7 to “Outperform” rating. On Friday, November 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 148.78% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.41 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $78.75 million for 9.25 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.93% negative EPS growth.

