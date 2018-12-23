Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 3.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 48,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.62M, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 3.14M shares traded or 76.59% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 19.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 2.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,600 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.73 million, up from 202,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 1.18M shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has declined 1.95% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $354.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 151,831 shares to 666,882 shares, valued at $18.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 29,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 642,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. STOR’s profit will be $93.50M for 16.51 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Should Have STORE Capital Turned Down Buffett’s Investment? – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Strong Buy Pick: Berkshire’s Bet Paid Off Big – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Good Things Are In Store For STORE Capital – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “STORE Capital: Overpriced And Risky – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2018.

Among 19 analysts covering Store Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Store Capital Corporation had 49 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 30 by Raymond James. On Tuesday, December 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Ladenburg Thalmann given on Wednesday, May 10. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, September 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. Janney Capital initiated the shares of STOR in report on Tuesday, April 12 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2500 target in Thursday, August 3 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 3 by Ladenburg Thalmann. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, November 3. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Thursday, August 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.8 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 67 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 189.28 million shares or 3.68% more from 182.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Earnest Partners Ltd Co reported 42 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 42,225 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 64,854 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gru Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 29,721 shares. The Texas-based Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 286,277 are held by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 203,311 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 11,100 shares. Stifel Finance Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 122,485 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 80,930 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 58,351 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Da Davidson & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 11,229 shares.

Among 28 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Canadian National Railway had 88 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 16, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, January 12. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, July 26 by Raymond James. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 17 by Bank of America. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, February 19. The stock of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 2. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, May 19 by CLSA. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, October 26 with “Hold”. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) on Wednesday, October 25 to “Mkt Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 26.