Kynikos Associates Lp decreased Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) stake by 22.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kynikos Associates Lp sold 1,540 shares as Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII)’s stock declined 19.47%. The Kynikos Associates Lp holds 5,242 shares with $1.34 million value, down from 6,782 last quarter. Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc now has $7.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $5.66 during the last trading session, reaching $179.56. About 832,793 shares traded or 96.57% up from the average. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has declined 15.39% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 15/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Honored for Service to Hampton Roads Community; 20/04/2018 – DJ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HII); 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COUNSEL OF NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING DIVISION; 09/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Retired President of Newport News Shipbuilding Honored With Navy League’s Nimitz Award; 16/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q EPS $3.48, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST. $4.07; 20/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Three Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored By The Manufacturing Institute For Their Achievements; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Director of Education For The Apprentice School at Newport News Ship; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President And Chief Counsel of Newport News Shipbuilding Divis

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) formed double top with $105.82 target or 9.00% above today’s $97.08 share price. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) has $5.01B valuation. The stock decreased 3.32% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $97.08. About 728,547 shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 21.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 13.08% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $62.38M for 20.06 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.11% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 24 selling transactions for $63.30 million activity. Brown Michael J also sold $2.31 million worth of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares. On Monday, December 3 WELLER RICK sold $4.81 million worth of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 40,000 shares. $486,300 worth of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) was sold by NEWMAN JEFFREY B. Shares for $6.09 million were sold by Caponecchi Kevin J. $2.15 million worth of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) was sold by Bruckner Martin L..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.44, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 16 investors sold Euronet Worldwide, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.55 million shares or 0.84% more from 47.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aurora Counsel accumulated 18,069 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 47,573 shares. Company Bank & Trust holds 311,661 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 6,167 shares. Crosslink Cap accumulated 174,867 shares. Synovus Fincl stated it has 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Riverhead Management Ltd invested in 0.06% or 17,900 shares. Oppenheimer accumulated 0.01% or 3,000 shares. Natixis L P has invested 0.03% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 41,308 shares. Dillon Assocs Inc invested in 1.33% or 40,295 shares. Essex Management Co Limited Liability has 2,475 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi owns 600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 5 were reported by Heritage Wealth. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 11 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Euronet Worldwide had 3 analyst reports since October 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 1 by William Blair. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, October 4.

Kynikos Associates Lp increased Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF) stake by 60,935 shares to 85,900 valued at $2.37 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJT) stake by 20,020 shares and now owns 116,992 shares. Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE:HII), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Huntington Ingalls Indus had 6 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) rating on Thursday, October 11. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $208 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HII in report on Tuesday, December 4 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Huntington Ingalls Industries Acquires G2 Inc. NYSE:HII – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “One Community Transformational Grant To Help Create National Center for Freedom at Fort Monroe – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2018, Fool.com published: “Trump’s 2020 Vision for Defense Budget: $750 Billion – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls acquires Md. cyber company – Washington Business Journal” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Analysts await Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $4.16 earnings per share, up 33.76% or $1.05 from last year’s $3.11 per share. HII’s profit will be $178.69 million for 10.79 P/E if the $4.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold HII shares while 141 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 35.01 million shares or 3.75% less from 36.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 2,120 shares in its portfolio. Natixis accumulated 27,226 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of holds 0.02% or 6,758 shares in its portfolio. Services Automobile Association has 72,848 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 133,420 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp invested in 0% or 1,524 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 22,349 shares stake. Moreover, Estabrook Capital has 0% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,191 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 9,126 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 2,500 shares. 4,650 were accumulated by Davenport Ltd Com. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 396,674 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).