Interactive Financial Advisors increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 19.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired 194 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Interactive Financial Advisors holds 1,191 shares with $2.39M value, up from 997 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $673.53B valuation. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – AMAZON ASSIGNED FIRST TIME IDR RATING OF A+ BY FITCH; 19/03/2018 – EMDT: Amazon Is Building an All-Star Health Tech Team; 26/04/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AMZN earnings: “I love this.”; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces lmmersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 08/03/2018 – Is this the future of Amazon? ����; 18/04/2018 – Amazon wins patent for data feed marketplace that could include bitcoin transactions

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 10.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 2,765 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Evanson Asset Management Llc holds 23,788 shares with $2.72M value, down from 26,553 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $754.16B valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ssi Investment Inc reported 906 shares. Fiduciary Co holds 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 30,300 shares. Round Table Limited Liability Corp holds 0.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 761 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 3.97% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,800 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Com reported 4.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Doheny Asset Ca owns 0.77% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 732 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Inc reported 933 shares. Sns Financial Limited Liability Company has 1,674 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Miura Global Lc owns 12,000 shares for 4.43% of their portfolio. Bartlett Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Renaissance Investment Grp Lc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schwab Charles Inc, a California-based fund reported 1.55 million shares. B T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,511 shares. The Virginia-based Old Dominion Cap Mgmt has invested 0.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highland Capital Management LP has 1.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. Olsavsky Brian T had sold 2,030 shares worth $3.21 million. On Wednesday, September 5 WILKE JEFFREY A sold $4.01 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,000 shares. The insider STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31 million. Shares for $2.70M were sold by Jassy Andrew R. $952,500 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by McGrath Judith A on Wednesday, August 15. Another trade for 3,200 shares valued at $5.31 million was made by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. $3.66M worth of stock was sold by Zapolsky David on Wednesday, August 15.

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased Ishares Tr Natl Amt Free Muni Bd Etf (MUB) stake by 6,120 shares to 644 valued at $70,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Merk Hard Currency Fund Inv Class stake by 49,075 shares and now owns 45,155 shares. Ishares Tr Barclays 1 (SHY) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 23 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 28 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 27 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Cowen & Co. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, July 27 with “Outperform” rating. JMP Securities maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, July 27. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $2075 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, July 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 10. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 5 report.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, October 25. Argus Research maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, July 23 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, September 7. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $120 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 20 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 20. The rating was reinitiated by Atlantic Securities on Monday, June 25 with “Overweight”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 20. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Friday, October 12. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, October 25.

Evanson Asset Management Llc increased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 14,596 shares to 26,118 valued at $3.19M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (TIP) stake by 2,967 shares and now owns 16,769 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Davenport Co Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 1.44M shares. Kensico Mgmt Corporation accumulated 3.57M shares. Penobscot Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 2.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiger Eye Ltd Co stated it has 197,648 shares. Palisade Management Ltd Nj holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,743 shares. Novare Ltd Com reported 165,655 shares. Long Road Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 2,929 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr owns 1.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 43,967 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.77M shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 1.87% or 25,897 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Company has 174,851 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Westfield Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 1.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mondrian Investment Ptnrs Ltd invested in 821,526 shares or 2.94% of the stock. Bbr Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 11,970 shares in its portfolio. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney Company accumulated 103,183 shares or 2.78% of the stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.