Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased Dcp Midstream Lp (DPM) stake by 37.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Evergreen Capital Management Llc analyzed 45,720 shares as Dcp Midstream Lp (DPM)'s stock. The Evergreen Capital Management Llc holds 74,875 shares with $2.96 million value, down from 120,595 last quarter. DCP MIDSTREAM LP (NYSE:DPM). The stock increased 1.08% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 97,898 shares traded.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased Dollar General Corporation (DG) stake by 14.69% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 177,437 shares as Dollar General Corporation (DG)’s stock declined 5.21%. The Timucuan Asset Management Inc holds 1.03 million shares with $112.61 million value, down from 1.21M last quarter. Dollar General Corporation now has $26.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $99.74. About 4.24M shares traded or 61.94% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 13.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) stake by 54,671 shares to 67,541 valued at $2.98M in 2018Q3. It also upped Hess Midstream Partners Lp stake by 20,150 shares and now owns 48,100 shares. Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 13 investors sold DPM shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 76.19 million shares or 1.14% less from 77.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Manhattan owns 13 shares. Renaissance Technology stated it has 81,433 shares. Fifth Third Bank reported 0% in DCP MIDSTREAM LP (NYSE:DPM). Northern Tru Corp accumulated 75,156 shares or 0% of the stock. 32,684 were accumulated by Parkside Retail Bank & Tru. 247,731 are held by Neuberger Berman Lc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 0% invested in DCP MIDSTREAM LP (NYSE:DPM) for 28 shares. Salient Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 54,002 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in DCP MIDSTREAM LP (NYSE:DPM). Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh owns 70,216 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.79% invested in DCP MIDSTREAM LP (NYSE:DPM) for 1.42 million shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership accumulated 181,998 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 22,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Williams Jones & Associates Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in DCP MIDSTREAM LP (NYSE:DPM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.02% or 148,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 36 investors sold DG shares while 214 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 235.66 million shares or 1.17% less from 238.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lincoln Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 2,257 shares. Moreover, Fort LP has 0.03% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsrs Llc has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 6,550 shares. Brinker has 0.03% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Next Financial Gp invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 7,463 shares. Transamerica Financial Advisors reported 0% stake. Synovus Financial Corp reported 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 78 shares. Patten And Patten Inc Tn reported 3,498 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 20 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm reported 264,666 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 30,448 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 206,618 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dollar General had 8 analyst reports since August 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, December 10 report. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 15 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 31. On Friday, August 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 29 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, August 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 27 by Buckingham Research.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.00M was sold by Ravener Robert D.

