Exane Derivatives increased Banco Macro Adr (BMA) stake by 202.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Exane Derivatives acquired 2,093 shares as Banco Macro Adr (BMA)’s stock declined 1.86%. The Exane Derivatives holds 3,126 shares with $133.25M value, up from 1,033 last quarter. Banco Macro Adr now has $2.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.52. About 223,178 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 64.14% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017

Among 2 analysts covering KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. KAR Auction Services had 2 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating by Gabelli given on Thursday, August 9. See KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) latest ratings:

09/08/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $62 New Target: $64 Maintain

09/08/2018 Broker: Gabelli Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $46.71. About 1.36M shares traded or 58.76% up from the average. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has declined 0.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $6.29 billion. It operates in three divisions: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. It has a 14.69 P/E ratio. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.