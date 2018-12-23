Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Gray Television Inc (GTN) stake by 33.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 571,424 shares as Gray Television Inc (GTN)’s stock rose 3.99%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 1.14M shares with $23.41M value, down from 1.71 million last quarter. Gray Television Inc now has $1.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.21% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 1.78M shares traded or 105.62% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 13.60% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) stake by 33,292 shares to 117,849 valued at $4.63 million in 2018Q3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 73.63 million shares or 0.74% less from 74.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The California-based Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Co invested in 2.68M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 777 shares. Moreover, Teton has 0.38% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 4.93M shares. Denali Advsrs Limited stated it has 116 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 6.90 million shares. Piermont Cap Mgmt invested in 1.09% or 155,752 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 486,780 shares. State Street owns 1.55M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Penn Capital Management holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 1.17 million shares. Principal Fin Grp stated it has 11,510 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Virtu Finance Ltd Liability holds 10,295 shares.

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 122.50% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GTN’s profit will be $77.65 million for 4.12 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fargo General Manager Jim Wareham Passes Away – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gray Receives Regulatory Approvals for Raycom Media and Divestiture Transactions – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “GRAY TELEVISION OPENS NEWLY RENOVATED FACILITY FOR KNOE-TV – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Justice Dept. sets divestitures to approve $3.6B Gray-Raycom deal – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Feds: Atlanta’s Gray Television must sell stations to get U.S. OK for $3.6B deal – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: December 17, 2018.