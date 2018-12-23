Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 0.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 1,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $409.15M, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $149.06. About 1.21 million shares traded or 102.85% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 22.99% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS)

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 15.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 3,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 19,161 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.14M, down from 22,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26 million shares traded or 163.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold ADS shares while 169 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 47.62 million shares or 4.11% less from 49.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macquarie Gru accumulated 0% or 915 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Lapides Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 21,100 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 136,118 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Brave Warrior Advisors Limited Com holds 1.73M shares or 17.43% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtn Lc has invested 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 1,900 shares. Pacifica Cap Investments Lc holds 1.39% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 11,215 shares. Blackrock holds 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 3.13M shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 475 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw reported 92,179 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Co invested in 1,563 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd accumulated 80 shares or 0% of the stock. Advsrs Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 318 shares. Dupont Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Mogu’s stock falls in NYSE debut after IPO priced at low end of expected range – MarketWatch” on December 06, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Are Buying Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) – Yahoo News” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lee +8.2% as profits grow amid digital transition – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spotify Has A Valuation Problem – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Google Announces Major Ad Partnership With Disney – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $179.24 million activity. Another trade for 200,000 shares valued at $39.72M was made by ValueAct Holdings – L.P. on Wednesday, November 28. 16,035 shares were sold by HORN CHARLES L, worth $3.73M.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 18.36 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. North Carolina-based Smith Salley has invested 1.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Chesley Taft Ltd Liability Corp has 2.32% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Corp reported 0.09% stake. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 34,192 shares. Evercore Wealth reported 145,286 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability stated it has 17,379 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Crestwood Gp Limited Liability Company holds 175,621 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Tower Capital (Trc) has invested 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Robecosam Ag owns 24,062 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Company reported 1.52% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Company holds 0.08% or 24,191 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Ny has 2,650 shares. Private Tru Communication Na stated it has 37,707 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Nadler Fin Group Inc Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 4,536 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited has 0.11% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 14,370 shares.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. Shares for $587,364 were sold by Narasimhan Laxman on Thursday, October 4. 20,074 shares were sold by Spanos Mike, worth $2.26 million on Wednesday, October 31. On Tuesday, October 16 the insider Yawman David sold $1.29 million.