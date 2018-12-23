Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 101.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 81,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 160,820 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $881,000, up from 79,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $612.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 3.70 million shares traded or 119.64% up from the average. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 52.85% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.85% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 30/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 70.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 80,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.72M, down from 113,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 5.33M shares traded or 29.89% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4

Among 36 analysts covering Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Dollar Tree Inc. had 140 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, November 22 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 22 with “Hold”. Bank of America upgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Friday, September 4 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 16 by Oppenheimer. As per Friday, August 26, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Wednesday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Friday, August 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8000 target in Monday, July 17 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold DLTR shares while 184 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 210.02 million shares or 0.49% more from 208.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 3,682 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Llc reported 2,942 shares. Dupont Cap Management owns 2,206 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests reported 0% stake. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership owns 525,378 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 68 shares. 1,601 are held by Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department. Country Club Trust Na holds 0.04% or 3,996 shares. Jana Limited Liability Company accumulated 375,000 shares. 500 are held by Optimum Advsr. Vident Advisory Limited Company, Georgia-based fund reported 3,158 shares. Natixis LP reported 38,764 shares. 123,000 are held by Markel. Strategic accumulated 0.56% or 45,858 shares. Natl Pension has 286,013 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For November 29, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar Tree Reports Earnings Below A ‘Death Cross’ – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “How Should Investors Play Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) After The Q3 Report? – Benzinga” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $284.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 11,168 shares to 100,050 shares, valued at $16.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mongodb Inc by 39,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $456.90M for 10.87 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold EXTR shares while 46 reduced holdings.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc by 4,701 shares to 14,565 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 6 analysts covering Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Extreme Networks Inc had 18 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Needham to “Hold” on Wednesday, August 8. The stock of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 10 by Wunderlich. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Friday, June 2. As per Wednesday, February 7, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The stock of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 15 by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 7. The company was initiated on Wednesday, January 3 by JMP Securities. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 14 by Zacks. The stock of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, August 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, February 6.