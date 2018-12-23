Grubman Wealth Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 83.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grubman Wealth Management bought 4,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,578 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $814,000, up from 5,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grubman Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29 million shares traded or 225.19% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc Com (MKSI) by 152.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 54,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.25M, up from 35,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.36. About 2.15M shares traded or 281.46% up from the average. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 29.54% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President

Among 9 analysts covering MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MKS Instruments had 21 analyst reports since October 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of MKSI in report on Friday, July 13 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) on Thursday, May 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) earned “Buy” rating by Dougherty & Company on Friday, October 23. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) rating on Tuesday, September 25. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $101 target. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, October 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Dougherty & Company on Monday, May 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 23 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $54.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co Com (NYSE:MAC) by 147,700 shares to 167,903 shares, valued at $9.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51M shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp Com (NYSE:HFC).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $64,651 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 49 investors sold MKSI shares while 121 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 1.53% less from 48.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tygh Capital Management has invested 0.36% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Signaturefd Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 319 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 37,000 shares. D E Shaw & Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 331,749 shares. Fmr Ltd stated it has 571,277 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Management Incorporated reported 4,720 shares. Bbt Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% or 13,517 shares in its portfolio. Davenport & Com Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,221 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 19,424 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 4,871 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 62 were accumulated by Assetmark. Palouse Capital Mgmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Old National Savings Bank In reported 5,631 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has 0.01% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Advisory Ser Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 89 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 140,948 were accumulated by Estabrook Capital Management. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 326,863 shares. Fiduciary stated it has 867,442 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. 1.31M were accumulated by Advisers Ltd Company. Union National Bank & Trust Corporation invested 3.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Summit Securities Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.94% stake. Alethea Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.57% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Clark Cap Mgmt holds 0.25% or 114,245 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company has invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg invested 1.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jpmorgan Chase reported 21.06 million shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 0.61% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Horizon Invs Limited Liability Com holds 31,005 shares. Grand Jean Management invested 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Godsey Gibb Assocs holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14,797 shares.

Grubman Wealth Management, which manages about $241.85 million and $149.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,570 shares to 131,155 shares, valued at $21.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. 2,798 shares were sold by Hansen Neil A, worth $214,914. Spellings James M Jr also sold $746,620 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, November 28. Schleckser Robert N had sold 7,855 shares worth $619,861 on Wednesday, November 28. Wojnar Theodore J Jr had sold 9,658 shares worth $757,284. The insider Rosenthal David S sold $614,337. Shares for $1.26M were sold by Corson Bradley W on Wednesday, September 19.