Gateway Advisory Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 36.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc bought 9,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,930 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.97 million, up from 25,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29M shares traded or 225.42% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation New (DVN) by 28.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 8,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.50 million, up from 29,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Devon Energy Corporation New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 16.28M shares traded or 104.82% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 29.29% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE WILL BE $0.08 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 51 investors sold DVN shares while 256 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 360.10 million shares or 9.61% less from 398.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $5.43 million activity. Wojnar Theodore J Jr also sold $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares. $1.22M worth of stock was sold by Verity John R on Tuesday, December 11. Hansen Neil A sold $214,914 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Friday, December 14. Rosenthal David S had sold 7,562 shares worth $614,337 on Tuesday, December 4. Spellings James M Jr sold $746,620 worth of stock or 9,522 shares. 15,000 shares valued at $1.26 million were sold by Corson Bradley W on Wednesday, September 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.