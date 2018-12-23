Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 15.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 4,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,262 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.23 million, down from 30,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29M shares traded or 225.42% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 14.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 12,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 77,255 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.44M, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $43.36. About 5.07M shares traded or 59.31% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 13.01% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 10/04/2018 – Dutch Feb Inflation Was 1.2% – CBS; 27/04/2018 – CBS New York: CBS2 has learned new details about the suspect in an alleged assault inside a Starbucks that may have cost an; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS; 03/05/2018 – CBS CORP – QTRLY ENTERTAINMENT REVENUE $2,716 MLN VS $2,347 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Bid for Viacom at Price Below Market Valuation; 02/05/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 14/05/2018 – CBS POTENTIAL OFFER REVEALED IT CBS LAWSUIT FILED EARLIER; 16/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Is Ordered Not to Act on CBS Before Thursday; 23/05/2018 – CBS Directors’ Revised Suit Targets Bylaw Changes (Correct); 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS controlling shareholder National Amusements amends CBS’ bylaws to require that any dividend be

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 33.91% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CBS’s profit will be $576.36 million for 7.04 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold CBS shares while 213 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 231.79 million shares or 9.85% more from 211.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Department Mb Bancorp N A holds 170 shares. Greenleaf owns 3,887 shares. Advisory Research has 0.04% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Alphaone Inv Svcs Limited Com owns 4,460 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability reported 6,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 14,618 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First In stated it has 217 shares. Korea Inv invested 0.09% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Kwmg Limited Liability Company reported 351 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Pacific Inv Management holds 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 5,313 shares. Matrix Asset New York has invested 1.62% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ls Investment Advsrs Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability owns 1.99M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.11 million activity.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CBS And Viacom: Observations On 2 Media Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CBS Announces Recipients of $20 Million Grant to Support Eliminating Sexual Harassment in the Workplace – PRNewswire” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “CBS News settles suit filed by Rose colleagues – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Actually, Netflix Stock Is Not Still the Slam Dunk Buy It Was – Investorplace.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CBS board adjourns without discussing Moonves assault allegations – New York Business Journal” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Among 42 analysts covering CBS Corp (NYSE:CBS), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. CBS Corp had 128 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $52 target in Friday, August 14 report. On Tuesday, October 6 the stock rating was maintained by Topeka Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold” on Tuesday, August 7. UBS upgraded the shares of CBS in report on Tuesday, October 4 to “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $49 target in Wednesday, November 4 report. The stock of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 16 by Benchmark. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 12 report. On Wednesday, November 22 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, November 3. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 6 by RBC Capital Markets.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Bk Finl Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) by 181,618 shares to 566,612 shares, valued at $17.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 102,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 818,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 12.52 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amg Tru Bancshares stated it has 4,822 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 0.27% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Estabrook Cap has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Valicenti Advisory holds 36,766 shares. Green Square Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 102,695 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 198,712 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus reported 929,138 shares. Srb owns 1.25M shares or 10.56% of their US portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Syntal Capital Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.53% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Manhattan Com invested in 449,527 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt has 156,337 shares. Westpac Banking stated it has 377,074 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lyons Wealth Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2.37% or 14,095 shares. Convergence Investment Partners Ltd Liability Corporation owns 36,118 shares.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. Another trade for 15,850 shares valued at $1.22 million was sold by Verity John R. 9,522 shares were sold by Spellings James M Jr, worth $746,620 on Wednesday, November 28. 9,658 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $757,284 were sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr. $1.26M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares were sold by Corson Bradley W. 7,562 shares were sold by Rosenthal David S, worth $614,337 on Tuesday, December 4. Schleckser Robert N sold $619,861 worth of stock.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $749.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Ltd by 8,069 shares to 86,117 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 8,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rowan Relentless Gets More Time With Exxon Mobil – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raymond James: Higher Oil Prices Are Bad News For Exxon (NYSE:XOM) Investors – Benzinga” published on December 11, 2018, Fool.com published: “ExxonMobil’s Massive Oil Discovery Keeps Getting Bigger – Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Bets Big On Permian Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil – Huge Growth And Cash Flow Prospects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $81.0 target in Tuesday, October 3 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, October 5. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 7 by Jefferies. As per Monday, December 11, the company rating was initiated by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, January 19. Argus Research upgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, May 18 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 21 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Wednesday, July 11. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $87 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, November 21 report. Wells Fargo downgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, January 11 to “Market Perform” rating.