Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 53.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 19,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 55,944 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.33M, up from 36,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 2.98 million shares traded or 166.89% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,699 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.77M, down from 134,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29M shares traded or 225.19% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 03/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 20,731 shares to 30,087 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 14,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,793 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best ETFs for 2019: iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Can Run Higher – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Teleflex, Anthem, Crown Castle International, MSCI, GCI Liberty, and Akebia Therapeutics â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Health insurers/healthcare providers in the red premarket after court ruling on Obamacare – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big day for health insurers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Anthem Inc had 92 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 8 by Cleveland. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 7 by Leerink Swann. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 13 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 5. The stock has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, January 3. PiperJaffray upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, January 3 report. As per Monday, July 9, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, January 8 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy in December – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon considers combining its Permian crude pipeline with Exxon-Plains JV – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Raymond James: Higher Oil Prices Are Bad News For Exxon (NYSE:XOM) Investors – Benzinga” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 0.51% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Puzo Michael J reported 71,260 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp reported 44,768 shares. Community Fincl Bank Of Raymore holds 0.95% or 31,056 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 78,711 shares. Timber Hill Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.47% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 2,023 shares. 314,839 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Global Invests. 59,447 were accumulated by Marietta Inv Partners Ltd Com. Jnba Advsr holds 0.5% or 13,133 shares in its portfolio. Janney Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 990,615 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp accumulated 596,267 shares. Natl Pension Ser holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3.58M shares. 25,576 were reported by Df Dent And Incorporated. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset holds 1.63% or 47,460 shares in its portfolio.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, October 5 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, September 3. As per Tuesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform” on Monday, May 2. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, October 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 8. On Tuesday, December 15 the stock rating was initiated by Credit Agricole with “Outperform”. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $80.0 target in Thursday, August 17 report. The rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy” on Thursday, March 15.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. Corson Bradley W sold $1.26M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, September 19. Schleckser Robert N had sold 7,855 shares worth $619,861 on Wednesday, November 28. Spellings James M Jr had sold 9,522 shares worth $746,620. Shares for $214,914 were sold by Hansen Neil A on Friday, December 14. 9,658 shares were sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr, worth $757,284 on Wednesday, November 28. On Tuesday, December 4 Rosenthal David S sold $614,337 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 7,562 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 12.52 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.