Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 3.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.39M, down from 146,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39M shares traded or 47.18% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) by 90.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 11,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $240,000, down from 12,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $154.62. About 1.06M shares traded or 35.26% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has risen 26.82% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding

Aurora Investment Counsel, which manages about $238.26 million and $210.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logmein Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 4,692 shares to 18,994 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 39 analysts covering F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV), 9 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 26 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. F5 Networks Inc. had 126 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 21. The stock has “Underweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Monday, October 1. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, January 14 report. Credit Suisse downgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) rating on Thursday, July 21. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $125 target. On Thursday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell” on Tuesday, October 3. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, October 10 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 22 by Guggenheim. The stock of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) earned “Neutral” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, June 8. Cowen & Co maintained F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Thursday, October 26 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 10.38% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.83 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $122.46 million for 19.14 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual EPS reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.55% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 selling transactions for $10.49 million activity. Locoh-Donou Francois sold $1.52 million worth of stock. Rogers Scot Frazier sold 13,557 shares worth $2.41 million. BEVIER DEBORAH L sold $460,375 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Tuesday, November 6. 119 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares with value of $21,104 were sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL. Kearny Ryan C. sold $1.46 million worth of stock or 8,226 shares. Dreyer Michael L had sold 5,679 shares worth $1.04 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 35 investors sold FFIV shares while 177 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 54.96 million shares or 5.41% less from 58.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc holds 6,771 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 8,243 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.08% or 43,809 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 600,642 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Quantitative Inv Limited Com has invested 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.03% or 18,172 shares. 82,569 were accumulated by Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Limited. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 26,751 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Lc holds 760 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 200 shares. British Columbia Inv reported 35,469 shares. Victory Capital invested in 0.01% or 23,934 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 80 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Cibc World Mkts reported 12,901 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cloud stocks gain on Salesforce earnings – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “F5 Networks: Shares Of This Margin King Will Rise – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “F5 to Present at the 2018 Wells Fargo Tech Summit – Business Wire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “6 Undervalued Stocks With High Business Predictability – GuruFocus.com” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive: A10 Networks explores potential sale – sources – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Somerset Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,361 shares. Old Point Trust & Financial Serv N A has 0.76% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Columbia Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.13% or 28,669 shares. United Kingdom-based Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Estabrook Cap Management owns 87,817 shares for 0% of their portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.49% stake. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 13.30M shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,566 shares. Boys Arnold & holds 31,790 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Company owns 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 10,000 shares. Hamel Associates Inc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Garland Mgmt Inc has invested 3.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 45,069 are held by Tcw. Marathon Management holds 0.93% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 15,880 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 16,275 shares.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. TAUREL SIDNEY bought 4,311 shares worth $495,846. Another trade for 2,153 shares valued at $249,722 was bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H. Rometty Virginia M had bought 8,500 shares worth $998,835. 2,000 shares valued at $232,838 were bought by Swedish Joseph on Thursday, November 1. $1.67M worth of stock was sold by Gherson Diane J on Friday, August 3.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Barclays Capital. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, January 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 19 by UBS. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, September 25 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200.0 target in Thursday, January 18 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 9 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. Deutsche Bank maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Tuesday, October 20. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $150 target. UBS maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, October 2 report.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bitcoin review: IBM joins Columbia University, crypto prices tumble – New York Business Journal” published on November 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Case For Breaking Up IBM – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Should I Do With My IBM Shares? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why VMware Stock Jumped 18.4% in November – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 06, 2018.