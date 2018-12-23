Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 64.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc bought 2,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,444 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.22 million, up from 4,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – British Firm Gave Bolton Facebook Data, Documents Indicate; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS MOST IMPORTANT MEASURE USED IS IMPACT; 12/04/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER JOUROVA SAYS EU WILL MONITOR CLOSELY FACEBOOK’S IMPLEMENTATION OF THE NEW EU PRIVACY RULES; 19/03/2018 – STATE AG JEPSEN SEEKS EXPLANATION FROM FACEBOOK ON DATA; 18/04/2018 – Facebook says users must accept targeted ads even under new EU law; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK HAS PLEDGED DATA BREACHES WILL END; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 27/03/2018 – Three Facebook users sue over collection of call, text history; 26/04/2018 – Facebook admits it did not read terms of the app that harvested data of 87 million; 25/05/2018 – Facebook and Google accused of ignoring GDPR rules

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan (MMC) by 3.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 6,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 205,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.03M, up from 198,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.72 million shares traded or 145.77% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 1.00% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q REV. 1.28B RINGGIT; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 28,606 shares to 15,277 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,294 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 21 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 416.43 million shares or 0.13% less from 416.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Architects Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,591 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation holds 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 70,897 shares. Birch Hill Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 607,940 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 13,904 shares. Moreover, Lau Lc has 0.15% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Great Lakes Lc holds 0.01% or 2,949 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 70,989 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs holds 0% or 904 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated holds 289,331 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Prospector Prtnrs Llc stated it has 82,200 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Management Incorporated holds 0% or 68 shares. Motco holds 277 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hengehold Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 2,947 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 9,091 are held by First Hawaiian Retail Bank.

Among 17 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Marsh & McLennan had 45 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, January 13 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Jefferies maintained Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) on Friday, June 16 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Tuesday, September 5. On Monday, October 2 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. On Monday, October 15 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, October 13. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by M Partners given on Friday, April 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Monday, December 4. The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 28.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.83 million activity.

More important recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marsh Announces Future Leadership Appointments for Regional, Specialty and Placement Teams – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Mercer and HLTH Collaborate to Engage Employers in Reshaping the Future of Health – Business Wire”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marsh & McLennan Companies: A Not So Obvious Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2018. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan Agency Acquires Otis-Magie Insurance Agency, Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc, which manages about $292.09 million and $76.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,468 shares to 5,314 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 16. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, November 5. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy” on Thursday, July 30. As per Thursday, April 28, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 5 by Axiom Capital. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, July 27. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $19000 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, July 30. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Thursday, July 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Gotham Asset Ltd has 0.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Loeb Prns owns 3,770 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 267,000 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Greenbrier Cap Management Lc has invested 13.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). D L Carlson Investment Gp has 0.33% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Spinnaker Trust holds 0.05% or 3,339 shares in its portfolio. Interocean Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,458 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Ativo Llc reported 13,664 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Paradigm Financial Advisors Lc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,085 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas holds 1.65% or 131,700 shares. Ellington Mgmt Lc reported 6,100 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Company accumulated 3,287 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Groesbeck Invest Management Corporation Nj holds 3,764 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Oxbow Limited Liability Co has invested 0.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Com Dc holds 2.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 176,552 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 74 sales for $1.63 billion activity. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $10.75 million. Stretch Colin sold $123,218 worth of stock. $392,937 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by FISCHER DAVID B.. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $300,102 was sold by Cox Christopher K. The insider Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $5.19M. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $671,777.