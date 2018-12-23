Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 8.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 2,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.51 million, down from 23,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/05/2018 – Facebook is starting to label political and issue ads, a move intended to keep foreign governments from buying ads that might influence U.S. voters. Political advertisers will also need to register with Facebook by “confirming their identity and location; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Data on 87 Million People May Have Been Shared; 05/04/2018 – OpenSecrets.org: #EXCLUSIVE – #DarkMoney Funders that targeted anti-Muslim voters in 2016 using Facebook & Google revealed.…; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Cambridge Analytica Harvested Data of Up to 87 Million Users; 10/04/2018 – After just about every big privacy hack, people quickly returned to scene of the crime. Facebook will be no exception, @andrewrsorkin writes; 11/04/2018 – Representatives also challenged Zuckerberg on censorship of conservative information, tracking pixels that monitor non-Facebook users and Facebook users that aren’t logged in, and the social media site’s role in the nationwide opioid epidemic; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Names Jeff Zients to Board; 04/04/2018 – World’s Biggest Wealth Fund Weighs In on the Facebook Scandal; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Launches Bounty Program For Data-abuse Violations Ahead Of Zuckerberg Senate Testimony — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Rebecca Jarvis: BREAKING: Here are the 3 Steps Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is taking in response to the Cambridge Analytica

Cabot-Wellington Llc increased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 82.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc bought 283,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 628,404 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.60M, up from 344,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 1.63M shares traded or 227.19% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 23.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 20/03/2018 – Cabot Corp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS, EBIT LOWER IN QTR THAN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER DUE TO LOWER VOLUMES AND PRICING IN MERCURY REMOVAL PRODUCTS; 08/03/2018 CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment System; 23/04/2018 – CABOT NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN AS CFO; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 09/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Loss/Shr $2.80

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Condor Capital Mgmt accumulated 25,921 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Cibc Comml Bank Usa owns 28,966 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 6.85 million shares. Department Mb Bank N A holds 537 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rothschild Il reported 10,840 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Capital Intll Sarl owns 0.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 21,985 shares. British Columbia Inv reported 1.19% stake. Mark Asset has 67,924 shares for 2.64% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru reported 4,782 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities holds 3,560 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital reported 2,281 shares. Gm Advisory Gp Inc accumulated 0.82% or 15,905 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Ltd has 0.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Inv Counsel, a Connecticut-based fund reported 88,234 shares. 1St Source National Bank stated it has 31,483 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Large-Cap Tech Stocks Leading the December Meltdown – Investorplace.com” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FB, AVGO, REGN – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Bloomberg.com published: “Nasdaq Tumbles Into Bear Market as Growth Concerns Mount – Bloomberg” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Admits to Data Sharing But With Users’ Consent – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Is Not Wrong About Everything – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 74 selling transactions for $1.63 billion activity. Zuckerberg Mark had sold 493,615 shares worth $96.58 million on Thursday, June 28. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $813,248 was made by Cox Christopher K on Monday, October 15. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $8.52M was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, October 10. FISCHER DAVID B. sold $392,937 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, October 29. Stretch Colin sold $149,250 worth of stock. Wehner David M. also sold $671,777 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 15.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 14.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 30 by Rosenblatt. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 11. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, July 30. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 1 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, November 3. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, October 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $170 target. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Monness Crespi & Hardt with “Buy” on Thursday, November 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, June 5.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $405.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Short Term Us Treas (SCHO) by 9,258 shares to 33,572 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY) by 4,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.35, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold CBT shares while 80 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 50.81 million shares or 1.68% less from 51.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Huntington Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 295 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 45 shares. Btim Corporation invested in 9,564 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zebra Capital Lc reported 0.28% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Ltd Com owns 44,559 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ascend Capital Ltd, California-based fund reported 91,219 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs owns 810 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,026 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Waddell & Reed Financial accumulated 600,626 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Shelton Cap accumulated 0.02% or 4,329 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 97,759 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 10,681 shares.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.98 million activity. 16,000 shares were sold by Cross Nicholas S., worth $1.05 million.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57 million and $157.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) by 33,670 shares to 768,567 shares, valued at $17.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.