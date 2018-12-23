Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 28.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 4,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,112 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.83M, down from 15,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – HMG Strategy’s Hunter Muller: Is Facebook Giving the Tech Industry a Bad Reputation?; 10/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for patent infringement, and Facebook ‘intends to fight’:; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change business model to win back trust, says early Facebook advisor; 06/03/2018 – New Foils for the Right: Google and Facebook; 07/03/2018 – Facebook ad costs spiked higher after a big change to its New Feed algorithm; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk’s ‘Boring’ plans for L.A. transport; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cambridge Analytica files for U.S. bankruptcy; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Using Non-User Data to Find ‘Bad Guys’: Wicker CEO (Video); 26/03/2018 – FTC SAYS CONFIRMING THAT IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC INVESTIGATION INTO THESE PRACTICES; 20/03/2018 – Art Cashin: Any government crackdown on Facebook will be felt across Silicon Valley and Wall Street

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gentex Corporation (GNTX) by 1161.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 30,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,800 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $704,000, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 4.39 million shares traded or 78.65% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 1.86% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 3 sales for $578,762 activity. Downing Steven R sold 17,863 shares worth $384,498. $20,406 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Starkoff Kathleen on Monday, October 22. On Thursday, September 27 Nash Kevin C sold $128,999 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 6,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold GNTX shares while 137 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 213.83 million shares or 3.48% less from 221.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advisors owns 102,600 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited accumulated 2,165 shares or 0% of the stock. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Alpha Windward Ltd reported 0.29% stake. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Hightower Advsrs Ltd invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). M&T Bancorp Corporation has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 104,462 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Laurion Capital Lp holds 0.01% or 48,014 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt invested 0.18% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 4,158 shares. Fairfield Bush And reported 49,972 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 1.67M shares. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.44% or 1.03M shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Gentex Corp had 30 analyst reports since October 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Robert W. Baird. On Monday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The stock of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, April 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 21 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 22 by FBR Capital. FBR Capital maintained Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) rating on Tuesday, March 27. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $2900 target. As per Friday, October 20, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform” on Thursday, August 24. As per Monday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $680.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Corp by 50,100 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $921,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) by 36,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,961 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc. (NYSE:CBG).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 14.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Thursday, July 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Jefferies. On Thursday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, November 2. As per Thursday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, July 30. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, September 27. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 5 by Axiom Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 30 report.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 74 insider sales for $1.63 billion activity. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $671,777. On Monday, August 13 Zuckerberg Mark sold $75.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 420,000 shares. Shares for $120,023 were sold by Stretch Colin. Shares for $6.06 million were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. 61,103 shares were sold by FISCHER DAVID B., worth $10.77M on Wednesday, August 29. 10,600 shares valued at $2.23 million were sold by Cox Christopher K on Monday, July 23.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $669.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield & Son by 23,750 shares to 417,868 shares, valued at $21.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 17,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opp (Prn) (VTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk owns 1.68% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.88 million shares. M&T National Bank & Trust owns 396,145 shares. Moreover, Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alyeska Investment Gru Lp has 0.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 218,333 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Lc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Burke And Herbert Bankshares And Trust reported 0.39% stake. Psagot House Limited stated it has 124,664 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc invested in 7.05 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 30,376 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd holds 10,840 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Evergreen Limited Company has invested 0.58% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,988 were accumulated by Zebra Capital Lc. Glob Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.51% or 115,000 shares. Martingale Asset LP holds 0.78% or 406,842 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Professional Advisory Service has invested 3.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).