Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 5,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,743 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.04 million, up from 30,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – YouTube and Facebook Are Losing Creators to Blockchain Rivals; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg says his data was exploited in Facebook scandal, too; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IT DID NOT USE FACEBOOK DATA AS PART OF SERVICES PROVIDED TO DONALD TRUMP PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN; 08/05/2018 – ZIELKE: COMMERZBANK HAS RESUMED MARKETING ON FACEBOOK; 25/04/2018 – Facebook: Taking Broader View of Responsibility, Investing to Make Sure Services Are Used for Good; 20/03/2018 – Facebook hit further as wider tech sector recovers; 22/03/2018 – Co-founder of Facebook forerunner Harvard Connection says Facebook was ‘duped’ in recent scandal; 21/04/2018 – Facebook’s data scandal has made some people nervous about staying on the social network

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc (GG) by 64.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc sold 42,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,650 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $241,000, down from 66,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 18.08 million shares traded or 72.24% up from the average. Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has declined 20.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 26/04/2018 – SPHINX RESOURCES – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, GOLDCORP WILL ACQUIRE 14% INTEREST IN QPM UNDER SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT BETWEEN CANADA STRATEGIC & GOLDCORP; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MLN OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK; 06/03/2018 GOLDCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.02 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP 1Q EPS 8C, EST. 10C; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou lstchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada Strategic Metals, Matamec Explorations and Sphinx Re; 21/05/2018 – Goldcorp Says Peru and Nevada Would Make Its Portfolio Perfect; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP CEO DAVID GAROFALO SPEAKS IN 1Q EARNINGS CALL

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FB, AVGO, REGN – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Is Stuck In A Lose-Lose Situation – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook board backs COO Sandberg on Soros approach – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “6 Simple Reasons Facebook Stock Will Rebound in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 74 selling transactions for $1.63 billion activity. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $129,150. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $10.75 million. Cox Christopher K sold 10,600 shares worth $2.06 million. The insider Zuckerberg Mark sold 452,600 shares worth $87.97M. 4,761 shares valued at $671,777 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, November 15. $6.33M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, September 11.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $110 target in Thursday, July 30 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 31 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Thursday, October 15, the company rating was upgraded by Argus Research. Nomura downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 26 report. Rosenblatt maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, July 30 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, January 28. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 5 report. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Novare Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 1.17% or 44,592 shares. Fincl Advisory Gp has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oz LP owns 1.29M shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0.26% or 8,036 shares in its portfolio. Btim reported 9,107 shares. Decatur Cap Mngmt has 2.58% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 68,073 shares. Highstreet Asset invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bright Rock Capital Ltd holds 29,050 shares. 78,520 were accumulated by Centre Asset Mngmt Lc. First Savings Bank holds 38,411 shares. Wetherby Asset reported 57,048 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Holderness Investments owns 0.74% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,963 shares. Qvt Finance LP holds 33,217 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 339,031 shares. Fiduciary Finance Ser Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.62% or 13,595 shares.

Another recent and important Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “5 Low-Priced Stocks Under $10 for the New Year – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Goldcorp Inc. had 70 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, October 19. Citigroup downgraded the shares of GG in report on Tuesday, September 25 to “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, August 2 the stock rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy” on Wednesday, January 17. The stock of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) earned “Underperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 11. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse downgraded Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) rating on Wednesday, January 13. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $14 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 8 by National Bank Canada. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Wednesday, May 11. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral” on Tuesday, March 15.