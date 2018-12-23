Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Caci Int’l Cl A (CACI) by 6.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,614 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.74 million, up from 34,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Caci Int’l Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $141.86. About 484,656 shares traded or 77.42% up from the average. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 20.92% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CACI Announces Proposal to Acquire CSRA for $44.00 Per Share; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics raises bid for sector peer CSRA to fend off CACI; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.26-EPS $11.50; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 19/03/2018 – CACI AWARDED $60 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE ADVERTISING AND MEDIA SUPPORT FOR ARMY NATIONAL GUARD; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Buyout Bid By 2.5% After Rival Hostile Bid From CACI — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q Rev $1.12B; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 15/05/2018 – CACI President of U.S. Operations DeEtte Gray Appointed Chair of AFCEA International Board of Directors

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 12,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.73M, up from 113,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/05/2018 – HUNGARIAN HELSINKI COMMITTEE COMMENTS ON COURT CASE ON FACEBOOK; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Flops Threaten to Make Its App Fest a Downer This Year; 22/03/2018 – Everything Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to say on the data breach scandal; 04/04/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11; 16/05/2018 – Facebook Says It Deleted 865 Million Posts, Mostly Spam; 23/05/2018 – Adext AMaaS: The First & Only Transparent Self-Service Artificial Intelligence Outperforming Humans at Google AdWords + Facebook Ads; 19/03/2018 – Dealbook: Behind Facebook’s Latest Legal Headache: DealBook Briefing; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q EPS $1.69, EST. $1.35; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Identity Crisis Looms; 26/03/2018 – The FTC had declined to confirm last week that it was investigating Facebook and whether it violated a consent decree the tech company signed with the agency in 2011

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “CACI International Inc.: CACI International to Release 2nd Quarter FY19 Results After Market Close on January 30, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “CACI to Showcase Solutions at CDCA Defense Summit That Advance U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Modernization – Business Wire” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “2 Tech Companies to Consider as US-China Trade War Comes to a Ceasefire – GuruFocus.com” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADUS, LW, MXIM, FANG, PEB moving on S&P index changes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold CACI shares while 108 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 21.36 million shares or 0.07% less from 21.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arizona State Retirement, a Arizona-based fund reported 35,838 shares. Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.51% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Personal Cap Corporation reported 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,309 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 290,773 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corp owns 18,291 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Tru has 0% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 19 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 3,597 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ghp Invest Advisors Inc has 0.41% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 16,533 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) or 16,239 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 5,689 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw reported 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $8.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Hospitality Reit by 30,336 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $19.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,509 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Among 18 analysts covering Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Caci International Inc had 75 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 1 report. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 23 to “Market Perform”. On Tuesday, December 8 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. The stock of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by SunTrust. Raymond James downgraded CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) on Thursday, June 21 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Noble Financial. BB&T Capital upgraded CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) on Thursday, December 17 to “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) rating on Wednesday, September 20. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $154.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, February 1.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $2.10 million activity. $28,260 worth of stock was sold by PHILLIPS WARREN R on Wednesday, August 22. 500 CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) shares with value of $94,500 were sold by Johnson Gregory G. MUTRYN THOMAS A sold $979,020 worth of stock or 4,995 shares.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $709.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 18,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $599,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 49,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 520,377 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 74 sales for $1.63 billion activity. Zuckerberg Mark sold 210,000 shares worth $37.02M. 5,300 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $907,786 were sold by Cox Christopher K. 2,648 shares were sold by FISCHER DAVID B., worth $392,937. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.75M. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $122,438. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $7.74M worth of stock.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Looks Undervalued On Several Metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), GE (NYSE:GE), GM (NYSE:GM), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) And More – Benzinga” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Mark Zuckerbergâ€™s net worth took a major hit this year – Live Trading News” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FT: WhatsApp bans 130K accounts in 10 days – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Com Fincl Bank holds 0.72% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 370,090 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd stated it has 3,424 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Altimeter Lp has 4.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New York-based M&R Cap Management has invested 0.69% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chilton Investment Lc has 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Investure Ltd Liability reported 2.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fisher Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 380,957 shares. Kings Point Mgmt invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Segment Wealth Management Ltd Com has 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Farmers And Merchants Invests owns 1,215 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc accumulated 155,502 shares or 0.75% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 2.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Davis has invested 2.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp reported 1,905 shares.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, November 22, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Aegis Capital on Wednesday, July 26 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 1 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Pacific Crest on Friday, January 20. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 13 report. On Wednesday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Axiom Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $117 target in Tuesday, July 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 6 by Wedbush.