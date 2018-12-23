Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Gild Us (GILD) by 33.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 26,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.05 million, down from 79,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Gild Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 17.59 million shares traded or 137.67% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Women in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Maintained High Rates of Virologic Suppression; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 199.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 9,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,287 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.35M, up from 4,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Investors rotated out of the sector, following an uproar over the alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 29/03/2018 – Facebook says it’s in ‘a really good place’ for the 2018 midterm elections; 11/05/2018 – BRIEF-Facebook Plans To Create Its Own Cryptocurrency – Cheddar, Citing; 16/04/2018 – Facebook must face class action lawsuit over face-tagging in photos, judge rules; 26/03/2018 – FTC opens probe into Facebook privacy practices; 25/04/2018 – Facebook makes an ex-FCC chairman its US public policy chief after data scandal; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 12/04/2018 – Is Mark Zuckerberg Embarrassed About Facebook?: Fully Charged; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Will Launch New Opt-In Dating Feature — CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 26/03/2018 – So far, though, advertisers aren’t planning to pull money off Facebook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fiduciary Com invested in 0.09% or 20,080 shares. The Virginia-based Sands Capital Management Lc has invested 3.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mackenzie invested in 670,721 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 14,786 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com holds 1.09% or 895,148 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc has 78,171 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Gam Ag reported 0.55% stake. Atlas Browninc reported 5,102 shares. Parkside Financial Bank Trust owns 2,030 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Schmidt P J Management Inc has 10,321 shares. Rbf Capital Lc owns 86,700 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Company invested in 1.57% or 79,644 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 40,850 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.75% or 8.82M shares. 400,191 are owned by Nomura Hldg Inc.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 74 selling transactions for $1.63 billion activity. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 3,300 shares worth $495,309. $62.24M worth of stock was sold by Zuckerberg Mark on Monday, August 20. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $9.94 million on Tuesday, August 14. 37,982 shares were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd, worth $7.74M. The insider Taylor Susan J.S. sold $294,835. FISCHER DAVID B. sold 3,125 shares worth $509,438.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Suntrust Robinson maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, January 25 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, November 5 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 1 by Aegis Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 28 by Evercore. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 29 by Deutsche Bank. Mizuho maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, October 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, April 28. FBR Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $125 target in Thursday, November 5 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 28 by Mizuho.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Report: Facebook hired Republican strategy firm – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Mark Zuckerbergâ€™s net worth took a major hit this year – Live Trading News” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FB, AVGO, REGN – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Risky Trade With High Rewards – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: No Bottom In Sight – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AGEN Soars On GILD Deal, FENC Rolling Ahead, AIMT Gaining Steam – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” published on December 03, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Gilead Sciences vs. Celgene – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Biotechs Gilead Sciences Could Buy in March – The Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: New Jersey Resources, Conmed and Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 92,199 are held by Sequoia Fincl. Moreover, Rand Wealth Limited Co has 0.15% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Adell Harriman Carpenter accumulated 7,577 shares. Ghp Advsr Inc reported 6,696 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Lc invested in 0.11% or 18,001 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0% or 1,168 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 75,698 shares. Union Natl Bank accumulated 2,991 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.11% or 1.63 million shares in its portfolio. Stanley holds 0.56% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 29,433 shares. Bath Savings Tru reported 0.08% stake. Pinebridge Invs LP reported 664 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 168,285 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 126,596 shares.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $270.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr Sogo Us by 205,479 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $9.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 33 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 139 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray initiated it with “Buy” rating and $8500 target in Wednesday, May 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 25 by Citigroup. On Thursday, August 31 the stock rating was initiated by William Blair with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $83 target in Friday, October 6 report. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 24 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 12 by Mizuho. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 8 report. Jefferies maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Tuesday, October 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by Oppenheimer.