Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 45.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 10,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,757 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.72M, up from 23,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook is testing monthly subscription plans and connect advertisers for branded content opportunities with its video creators; 21/03/2018 – Red Deer Advocate: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 16/04/2018 – DIVISIVE FACEBOOK ADS PAID BY `SUSPICIOUS’ GROUPS, STUDY FINDS; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Walden: Greg Walden presses Facebook CEO on personal data protection online; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is considering launching its smart speakers internationally first to avoid U.S. public scrutiny of data privacy issues, sources say; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS FOUND NO LINK BETWEEN CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA DATA AND RUSSIA’S INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY -WIRED MAGAZINE; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Under the Microscope (Video); 21/03/2018 – ICO SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL ON FACEBOOK DATA PROBE; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG’S SECOND DAY OF TESTIMONY: LIVE; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 3,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,805 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.28M, down from 177,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $142.99. About 3.93 million shares traded or 62.70% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 2.70% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook has $275 highest and $88 lowest target. $189.54’s average target is 51.69% above currents $124.95 stock price. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, March 22. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $168 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 5 by Piper Jaffray. Aegis Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220.0 target in Wednesday, January 31 report. Jyske Bank downgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Friday, October 30 to “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, November 2. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $147 target in Thursday, April 28 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral” on Friday, July 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 28 by Pivotal Research.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 74 sales for $1.63 billion activity. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $117,840 on Wednesday, October 10. Zuckerberg Mark sold $52.26 million worth of stock. Wehner David M. sold $1.72M worth of stock. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $9.66M. Cox Christopher K sold 10,600 shares worth $2.06M. On Tuesday, October 9 Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $6.06 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 38,105 shares.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $323.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7,701 shares to 163,879 shares, valued at $18.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 32,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,642 shares, and cut its stake in Nexeo Solutions Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs reported 3,022 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,649 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv, Indiana-based fund reported 5,224 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 31,482 shares. Grand Jean Cap holds 64,305 shares or 3.69% of its portfolio. Moreover, Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bridges Invest Mgmt holds 0.7% or 85,842 shares in its portfolio. Welch Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,528 shares. Tyvor Limited Liability Company reported 0.65% stake. Horan Capital Mngmt owns 4.76% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 157,315 shares. 8.94 million are owned by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Alphaone Investment Limited Liability Com has 1.96% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hillhouse Mngmt Ltd stated it has 61,670 shares. Parus Finance (Uk) Limited holds 497,758 shares. 1,541 are held by Rowland And Counsel Adv.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 66 investors sold DE shares while 310 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 202.38 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invest Llc reported 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Fil accumulated 0% or 6 shares. Rand Wealth Ltd Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Viking Fund Management Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3,800 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Shine Investment Advisory Service Incorporated accumulated 320 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Llc has 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Nomura Asset Management Co Limited reported 47,932 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.14% or 72,000 shares. First Natl Trust holds 3,463 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.25% of the stock. C M Bidwell Associate holds 3,890 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% or 100 shares. Cypress Cap Grp holds 2,732 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Plc has invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $842.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,928 shares to 272,949 shares, valued at $15.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2022 Corporate Etf by 22,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Com Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 34.35% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.31 per share. DE’s profit will be $560.68 million for 20.31 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.48% negative EPS growth.