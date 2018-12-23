Fagan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 34.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc sold 12,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 24,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.20 million, down from 37,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.14. About 5.36M shares traded or 138.02% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 8.68% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10

Weik Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matrls. (MLM) by 22.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc bought 2,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,650 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.67 million, up from 11,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matrls. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $165.29. About 1.13 million shares traded or 4.93% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has declined 13.70% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold MLM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 62.57 million shares or 2.68% more from 60.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 6,833 shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 0.27% or 14,723 shares. Thomas White Ltd reported 0.09% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh invested in 0% or 2,050 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 0.04% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 11,650 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 51,061 shares. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 483,325 shares. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc accumulated 0.04% or 4,804 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership has 8,377 shares. Creative Planning invested in 26,176 shares. New York-based Select Equity Group Inc LP has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 11,590 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Among 13 analysts covering Martin Marietta (NYSE:MLM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Martin Marietta had 40 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stephens on Friday, February 23. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, October 19. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, May 31. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) earned “Buy” rating by Cleveland on Monday, April 3. Citigroup maintained Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) on Thursday, January 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 16 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 12 by SunTrust. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, October 26 by SunTrust. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cleveland on Friday, March 31.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44M and $208.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,190 shares to 98,665 shares, valued at $11.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona by 9,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,184 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Martin Marietta Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on November 15, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Martin Marietta: An Infrastructure Play On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on October 08, 2018. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 2 sales for $649,918 activity. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $710,045 was bought by ZELNAK STEPHEN P JR. 2,400 shares were bought by KORALESKI JOHN J, worth $499,332 on Friday, July 27.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yum Brands +4% after Taco Bell delivers – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “GrubHub stock looks oversold after 45% drop from Sept. highs, says Wedbush – MarketWatch” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pizza Hut makes a strong online play – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney, FedEx, Macy’s, Yum Brands: ‘Fast Money’ Picks For December 17 – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yum Brands – Stepping Into The Light – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2018.

Among 31 analysts covering YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. YUM! Brands had 118 analyst reports since July 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 6 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 3 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Top Pick” rating given on Wednesday, October 7 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, May 23 report. As per Thursday, November 29, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, May 2 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) rating on Friday, November 3. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $75.0 target. UBS maintained YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) rating on Friday, August 4. UBS has “Buy” rating and $83 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 28 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 48 investors sold YUM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 3.21% less from 217.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zebra Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,099 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Private Communications Na invested in 14,897 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank owns 151,824 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 24,245 shares. Palladium Prtn Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 1,356 shares. Connors Investor Service reported 8,200 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett & Co invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Gradient Invs Ltd reported 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP reported 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Colony Lc has invested 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). First Allied Advisory has invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 4,386 are held by Paloma Prtn Management. Moreover, Kcm Invest Advisors Limited Company has 0.01% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $7.21 million activity. Skeans Tracy L also sold $148,611 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Thursday, November 1. 6,369 shares were sold by Gibbs David W, worth $559,389. 44,823 shares were sold by Eaton Roger G., worth $4.06 million. The insider Catlett Scott sold $67,050.