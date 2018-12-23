Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc decreased Lasalle Hotel Pptys (LHO) stake by 54.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc sold 109,712 shares as Lasalle Hotel Pptys (LHO)’s stock 0.00%. The Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc holds 90,288 shares with $3.12 million value, down from 200,000 last quarter. Lasalle Hotel Pptys now has $3.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.06. About 13.58M shares traded or 512.30% up from the average. LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LHO News: 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 23/04/2018 – HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 7.1 PCT STAKE IN LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES AS OF APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO REVIEW REVISED PEBBLEBROOK PROPOSAL; 10/05/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties 1Q FFO 30c/Shr; 02/04/2018 – HG VORA SAYS OPTIONS FOR LASALLE MAY INCLUDE SALE; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $33.50 PER SHARE IN $4.8 BILLION TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Offers $3.7 Billion for LaSalle in Bid Called Final; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Board of Trustees Confirms Unanimous Rejection of Unsolicited Proposal from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – LASALLE TO HAVE RIGHT TO A 30-DAY GO-SHOP PERIOD FOR ALTERNATIVE DEAL, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY MATCHING & INFORMATION RIGHTS; 02/04/2018 – HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 7.1 PCT STAKE IN LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES AS OF APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING

Fagan Associates Inc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 8.37% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fagan Associates Inc sold 4,410 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Fagan Associates Inc holds 48,258 shares with $7.94M value, down from 52,668 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $359.08B valuation. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Facebook was in talks with top hospitals and other medical groups as recently as last month about a proposal to share data about the social networks of their most vulnerable patients; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: More Questions About Bias; 27/03/2018 – Maryland AG: Attorney General Frosh Joins Bipartisan Coalition of State AGs in Demanding Answers from Facebook – 3/26/2018; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Walden: Greg Walden presses Facebook CEO on personal data protection online; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s marketing VP says the company is ‘beyond disturbed’ by data scandal; 02/05/2018 – Facebook launches call to ‘build good things’; 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV ABOUT FACEBOOK SCANDAL; 04/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 22/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, Facebook drags tech lower

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LHO shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.87 million shares or 7.23% less from 100.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. LHO’s profit will be $55.27 million for 16.03 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by LaSalle Hotel Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADUS, LW, MXIM, FANG, PEB moving on S&P index changes – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lasalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Shareholders Approve Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Merger – StreetInsider.com” published on November 27, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Increases Credit Facility to $650 Million – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Lamb Weston Holdings (LW), Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) and Diamondback Energy (FANG) Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Battle For Lasalle – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 74 sales for $1.63 billion activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Did Facebook (FB) Stock Tumble Again? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Ramps Up Efforts Ahead of Bangladesh Election – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Admits to Data Sharing But With Users’ Consent – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GOOGL, FB, AMZN’s Aggressiveness to Disrupt Banking Sector – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FB Bug Exposes Photos of 6.8M Users to Outside Developers – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21 billion for 14.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Fagan Associates Inc increased Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) stake by 5,900 shares to 51,755 valued at $3.14 million in 2018Q3. It also upped At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 23,766 shares and now owns 35,274 shares. Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) was raised too.

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 26. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, July 26. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $225 target. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 3 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 31. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, July 20. Bank of America maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, October 24. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $190 target. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $180 target in Thursday, July 26 report.