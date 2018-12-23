Expedia Inc (EXPE) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 235 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 178 sold and decreased stakes in Expedia Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 113.56 million shares, up from 113.17 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Expedia Inc in top ten positions was flat from 10 to 10 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 155 Increased: 151 New Position: 84.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 5.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc acquired 78,672 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)’s stock declined 6.26%. The Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc holds 1.65 million shares with $114.67M value, up from 1.57M last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $14.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $57.11. About 3.79M shares traded or 61.36% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 29.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.49% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable

Since June 22, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $585.71 million activity. Another trade for 3,406 shares valued at $234,064 was made by Zichal Heather on Friday, June 22. KILPATRICK DAVID B sold $1.03 million worth of stock. $584.37 million worth of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was sold by ICAHN CARL C. $1.30M worth of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was sold by BRANDOLINI NUNO. $888,000 worth of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) shares were bought by Fusco Jack A. Markowitz Sean N had bought 1,700 shares worth $100,470 on Wednesday, November 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.86 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 21 investors sold LNG shares while 111 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 230.63 million shares or 2.88% more from 224.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. United Asset Strategies has invested 1.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Mariner Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Boston Prns holds 51,455 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Co holds 0.06% or 27,000 shares. Brinker Cap Inc invested in 0.03% or 10,200 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 1.03M shares. Peoples Financial Svcs Corporation owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 4.94M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.24% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Scholtz & Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Grp One Trading Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 40,999 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 40,061 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Girard Prtnrs accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Schwab Charles Invest Management invested in 0.02% or 468,462 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation holds 81,280 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased Spdr Series Barclays High Yld Bond Fund (JNK) stake by 19,972 shares to 253,340 valued at $9.13M in 2018Q3. It also reduced United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) stake by 3,831 shares and now owns 342,641 shares. Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA) was reduced too.

Par Capital Management Inc holds 11.93% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. for 7.96 million shares. Altimeter Capital Management Lp owns 1.96 million shares or 9.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Senator Investment Group Lp has 5.04% invested in the company for 3.00 million shares. The New York-based Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. has invested 4.8% in the stock. Js Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 120,000 shares.

The stock decreased 3.64% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $110.15. About 2.92M shares traded or 66.96% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) has declined 0.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 26.56% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.64 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $120.67 million for 34.00 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.89% negative EPS growth.

Expedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.41 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Core OTA, Trivago, Egencia, and HomeAway. It has a 38.07 P/E ratio. It facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.