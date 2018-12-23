Saturna Capital Corp increased Cisco Systems (CSCO) stake by 9.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Saturna Capital Corp acquired 149,550 shares as Cisco Systems (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.45%. The Saturna Capital Corp holds 1.69M shares with $81.98 million value, up from 1.54M last quarter. Cisco Systems now has $188.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92 million shares traded or 203.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 1.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 8,193 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.93%. The Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc holds 406,619 shares with $33.84 million value, down from 414,812 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $226.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03 million shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for CSCO – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “CSCO Named ‘Top Dividend Stock of the Dow’ at Dividend Channel With 3.1% Yield – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Investors Shouldn’t Miss This Critical Growth Driver – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco temporarily bans employees from China – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. Tan Irving had sold 68,308 shares worth $3.24M on Friday, September 14. Robbins Charles also sold $10.28M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. On Friday, June 22 the insider Goeckeler David sold $1.51 million. WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20 million worth of stock. $3.30 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Kramer Kelly A. on Tuesday, September 11. Another trade for 4,373 shares valued at $196,324 was made by CHANDLER MARK D on Friday, November 23. BHATT PRAT sold $1.52M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.5% or 765,800 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 48,823 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Company reported 54,958 shares. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dubuque State Bank Tru Comm has invested 2.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Busey holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 127,817 shares. Pittenger And Anderson invested in 0.73% or 190,998 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Grace White Incorporated New York owns 6,940 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 10,771 shares. State Bank Of America De has invested 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Daiwa Grp reported 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Atria Lc stated it has 0.33% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Covington Inv Advsrs owns 125,594 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cisco Systems had 10 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $48 target in Thursday, July 19 report. On Thursday, November 29 the stock rating was initiated by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 16 with “Market Perform”. On Friday, December 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 16 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, November 15 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, November 15. On Tuesday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, November 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Saturna Capital Corp decreased Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 6,650 shares to 608,394 valued at $137.34M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Nike Class B (NYSE:NKE) stake by 40,400 shares and now owns 432,108 shares. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G ranks second in advertising (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” on December 03, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G completes $4B acquisition – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on December 03, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G CEO to help lead $1B tech firm with major Cincinnati operation – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon Is Taking Its Bottom Line More Seriously – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Renovations improve employee experience at P&G HQ (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01B for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Friday, December 14 to “Overweight”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 13 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Monday, October 22 by UBS. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, October 4 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by UBS. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, December 10.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased Ishares Trust Floating Rate Bd Etf (FLOT) stake by 27,125 shares to 212,955 valued at $10.87 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) stake by 17,950 shares and now owns 2.91 million shares. Jp Morgan Etf Trust Diversified Return was raised too.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. Magesvaran Suranjan sold $1.71M worth of stock. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $65,310 was made by TASTAD CAROLYN M on Tuesday, November 20. Moeller Jon R also sold $233,719 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $161,077 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Majoras Deborah P. 10,342 shares were sold by Fish Kathleen B, worth $860,407. $347,237 worth of stock was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, August 16. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $499,012 was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Peninsula Asset Management holds 0.36% or 6,210 shares in its portfolio. Banced Corporation holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,147 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 1.09% or 43,038 shares. Private Wealth Advsr has 0.77% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 8,883 are owned by Finance Inv Mngmt Ltd. Burke Herbert Bancshares Company reported 15,948 shares. Curbstone Financial Management invested 0.57% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Com has 5,498 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. 6.52M were reported by Price T Rowe Md. Fairfield Bush And holds 0.18% or 7,664 shares. Somerset reported 16,273 shares. Lehman Res holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,998 shares. Fil invested in 4.04M shares. Moreover, Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi has 0.19% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 16,659 shares.