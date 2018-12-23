Falcon Point Capital Cut Its Maximus (MMS) Position; Perrigo Co Has 0.67 Sentiment

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased Maximus Inc. (MMS) stake by 7.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 7,167 shares as Maximus Inc. (MMS)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 84,055 shares with $5.47M value, down from 91,222 last quarter. Maximus Inc. now has $4.03B valuation. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $62.76. About 874,484 shares traded or 122.43% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has declined 1.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID

Perrigo Co (PRGO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.51, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 120 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 179 sold and trimmed stakes in Perrigo Co. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 110.26 million shares, up from 105.75 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Perrigo Co in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 135 Increased: 76 New Position: 44.

The stock decreased 29.28% or $15.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 13.61 million shares traded or 723.32% up from the average. Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) has declined 29.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 23/03/2018 – Perrigo CEO John Hendrickson 2017 Total Pay $8.3M; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES & MICAL PHARMACEUTICALS INITIATED PATENT LITIGATIONS ON MAY 9 & 10, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Perrigo Launches Novel Omeprazole Orally Disintegrating Tablet to Treat Frequent Heartburn; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.0 BLN TO $5.1 BLN; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO TO FILE PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC ULTRAVATE LOTION; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO: FINAL FDA APPROVAL, PLANNED LAUNCH FOR STORE BRAND OTC; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.45; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.45, EST. $5.25

Perrigo Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and distributes over-the-counter consumer goods and pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.03 billion. It offers OTC products in various categories, including cough, cold, allergy and sinus, analgesic, gastrointestinal, smoking cessation, infant formula and food, animal health, diagnostic products, natural health and vitamins, personal care and derma-therapeutics, lifestyle, and anti-parasite; consumer healthcare products; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements. It has a 41.98 P/E ratio. The firm also provides generic and specialty pharmaceutical prescription drugs, such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels, shampoos, foams, suppositories, sprays, liquids, suspensions, solutions, powders, controlled substances, injectables, hormones, oral solid dosage forms, and oral liquid formulations.

Analysts await Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 20.31% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.28 per share. PRGO’s profit will be $138.58M for 9.08 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Perrigo Company plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.42% negative EPS growth.

Starboard Value Lp holds 18.23% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc for 10.04 million shares. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. (Under Special Management) owns 1.68 million shares or 6.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sasco Capital Inc Ct has 3.95% invested in the company for 999,635 shares. The Israel-based Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd has invested 3.69% in the stock. Sector Gamma As, a Norway-based fund reported 177,445 shares.

Analysts await MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 2.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMS’s profit will be $51.31M for 19.61 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by MAXIMUS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MMS shares while 95 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 0.75% less from 57.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 12,256 are owned by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Fil Limited holds 0.12% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) or 1.21 million shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 248,139 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 19,139 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 41,658 were accumulated by Comerica Bancorp. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Blackrock holds 7.29M shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.13% or 905,748 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Victory Capital Management owns 3.96M shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) or 97,948 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.05% or 51,375 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 25,756 shares. Pnc Ser Gp reported 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Shelton holds 0.02% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) or 4,622 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $8.08 million activity. On Friday, November 30 Andrekovich Mark sold $548,924 worth of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) or 7,795 shares. $63,860 worth of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) was sold by BELIVEAU RUSSELL A on Monday, October 1. MONTONI RICHARD A sold $2.86 million worth of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) on Tuesday, September 18. Another trade for 6,220 shares valued at $397,209 was made by FRANCIS DAVID on Friday, September 28.

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) stake by 18,688 shares to 269,407 valued at $6.79M in 2018Q3. It also upped Mastec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) stake by 14,304 shares and now owns 198,888 shares. Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was raised too.