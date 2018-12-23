Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 18.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 41,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 183,699 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.21M, down from 224,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $58.42. About 697,163 shares traded or 74.84% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 38.47% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 31.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 2,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,909 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.40M, up from 7,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $124.04. About 3.60M shares traded or 92.82% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 22 investors sold OMCL shares while 90 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 38.96 million shares or 2.10% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mondrian Prns Ltd holds 43,803 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp has 47,452 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 27,274 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Connors Investor Incorporated owns 62,902 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 4,989 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westwood Gru Incorporated reported 437,268 shares. Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md stated it has 665,014 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sfe Invest Counsel stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Natixis, a France-based fund reported 128,688 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% stake. 8,106 were reported by Bb&T. Foundry Partners Ltd reported 0.1% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Hanseatic Management has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Since July 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 selling transactions for $6.95 million activity. Kuipers Peter J. sold $383,860 worth of stock or 5,574 shares. $1.12 million worth of stock was sold by Ngo Nhat H on Thursday, July 5. On Monday, July 16 the insider JOHNSTON DAN S sold $515,329. $613,698 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) was sold by Taborga Jorge R. on Monday, July 16. 9,482 shares valued at $605,804 were sold by LIPPS RANDALL A on Tuesday, December 18.

Among 11 analysts covering Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Omnicell had 35 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum downgraded Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) on Friday, February 2 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Oppenheimer. On Friday, July 28 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) on Friday, October 26 with “Overweight” rating. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 3 report. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray on Friday, February 2 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, October 19. The company was reinitiated on Friday, June 29 by Benchmark. The stock of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) earned “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, October 30. Oppenheimer maintained Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) rating on Friday, July 31. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $42 target.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 92.86% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.28 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.40M for 27.05 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.20% EPS growth.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 19,861 shares to 122,993 shares, valued at $13.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) by 20,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 322 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 220.32 million shares or 1.14% less from 222.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc has 0.26% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 3.24M are owned by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Creative Planning holds 0.04% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 77,079 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Corporation Pa has invested 0.14% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Ferguson Wellman Cap Inc has invested 0.81% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Westwood Gru holds 34,004 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Choate Advsr reported 8,591 shares stake. 230,000 were reported by Markel. Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.6% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Gould Asset Mngmt Ca invested in 1,841 shares. Cadence Mngmt holds 30,239 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Alps Advsrs Inc reported 8,479 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.09% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 72,063 shares. Lpl Limited Liability holds 69,780 shares.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $22.31 million activity. Larsen Michael M sold $7.81M worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Tuesday, December 11.

Among 19 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. Illinois Tool Works Inc had 105 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, December 17 report. Jefferies maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Friday, October 20 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, October 23 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 21 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was downgraded by Seaport Global. As per Tuesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ITW in report on Friday, July 14 with “Hold” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $141 target in Tuesday, July 24 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 12.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 27,276 shares to 50,799 shares, valued at $13.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 48,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,878 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).