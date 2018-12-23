Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 24.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 120,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,038 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $73.40M, down from 497,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.56. About 1.13M shares traded or 77.95% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has declined 3.53% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Rev $530.7M; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 07/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS SOME OUTSIDE FORCES ARE TRYING TO MUDDY THE WATERS IN SOUTH CHINA SEA; 07/05/2018 – Waters at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Net $112M; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:15 P.M. Waters, Maxine amendment (A002) modified by unanimous consent; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Forces Regulators to Put Industry Profits over Consumer; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 06/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – BOTH VESSELS WILL OPERATE IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS ON ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) by 7.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 20,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 313,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.22M, up from 292,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 2.17M shares traded or 75.15% up from the average. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 20.88% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million Cash In Accretive Transaction; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO SEES DEAL FOR GRAND VICTORIA CLOSING IN 4Q; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – INTENDS TO FUND DEAL USING CASH FROM PREVIOUS ASSET SALES, CASH FROM ONGOING OPS AND BORROWINGS; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Tropicana Entertainment In Accretive Transaction Valued At $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 bln deal; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Remaining $640M of Cash Consideration Payabl; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.85B; 15/05/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Completion of “Window-Shop” Period; 06/03/2018 Experts from ERI and CSR Weigh in on Potential Litigation Surge After Supreme Court Decision on Privacy Breaches

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Announces Market Access Partnership with the Stars Group (TSG) – StreetInsider.com” on November 26, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “15 Stocks Facing Big Political Risk in 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investors size up Eldorado-William Hill deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eldorado updates on Tropicana deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.67, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 15 investors sold ERI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 69.45 million shares or 9.10% more from 63.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 13,422 were reported by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.02% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 21,609 shares. Chesley Taft Assocs Limited holds 66,288 shares. Brinker invested in 0.01% or 7,106 shares. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Wisconsin-based fund reported 128,872 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt holds 100,233 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 306,862 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 14,903 shares. Usa Fin Portformulas holds 12,363 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 295,426 shares. Profund Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 9,092 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 10,700 shares. Teton Advsr owns 0.33% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 77,500 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 9,931 shares. 36,528 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $465.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Management Llc by 50,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortress Transportation & Infr by 88,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 753,164 shares, and cut its stake in Central Garden And Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Among 11 analysts covering Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Eldorado Resorts had 19 analyst reports since March 11, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 24 by SunTrust. JP Morgan maintained Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) on Wednesday, November 15 with “Overweight” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, November 26 report. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 15 report. The rating was initiated by Roth Capital on Tuesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, June 12. The stock of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, April 3. The company was initiated on Tuesday, May 8 by Nomura. Suntrust Robinson initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, July 20.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $7.24 million activity. On Friday, November 16 KUEBLER CHRISTOPHER A sold $1.60 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 8,000 shares. 4,000 shares were sold by Rae Elizabeth B, worth $762,480. On Friday, December 14 the insider Harrington Michael C sold $214,358. $4.00 million worth of stock was sold by Kelly Terrence P on Monday, December 10.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $150.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 14,626 shares to 219,860 shares, valued at $34.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 31,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold WAT shares while 198 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 67.26 million shares or 4.26% less from 70.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hightower Limited holds 1,307 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sun Life invested 0.09% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 373,366 were reported by Frontier Cap Mgmt Limited Com. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 6,212 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0.64% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Echo Street Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 62,395 shares. Oakworth reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Huntington National Bank has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 17,300 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 3,175 shares. Regent Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 2,240 shares. Marshfield Associate has invested 1.18% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). The Australia-based Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of has invested 0.79% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 5.03M shares or 6.56% of the stock. Champlain Invest Ltd Liability has 821,915 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. Waters Corporation had 75 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $200 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, July 26 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Leerink Swann given on Monday, October 8. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $200 target in Wednesday, April 25 report. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, August 27. The stock of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, November 30. On Thursday, September 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. On Tuesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, August 31. The stock of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) earned “Buy” rating by Janney Capital on Wednesday, January 24.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 5.18% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.51 per share. WAT’s profit will be $199.97M for 16.72 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Waters Sponsors New Research Centre to Address Global Food and Water Safety Challenges – Business Wire” on September 13, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Water Shortage Problem Isnâ€™t Going Away – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on April 24, 2018. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (WAT) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waters Corp.: Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2018.