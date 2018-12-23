Family Capital Trust Co decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 46.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Family Capital Trust Co sold 4,075 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Family Capital Trust Co holds 4,675 shares with $397,000 value, down from 8,750 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $288.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29M shares traded or 225.42% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions

Among 5 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 5 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, July 11 with “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, June 26 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, November 20, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Outperform” rating by Wolfe Research on Monday, November 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt holds 0.44% or 105,502 shares in its portfolio. Northside Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,132 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Independent Order Of Foresters stated it has 3,285 shares. Next Group Inc reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Llc owns 153,196 shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio. Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 2.35 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 397,000 shares. Moreover, Bar Harbor Trust has 0.61% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14,813 shares. 106,094 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks accumulated 0.98% or 725,422 shares. Quantum, California-based fund reported 11,475 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.83% or 1.28M shares. Highland Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 270,578 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Pacific Global Invest Management accumulated 36,627 shares or 0.64% of the stock.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 12.52 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. Another trade for 7,855 shares valued at $619,861 was made by Schleckser Robert N on Wednesday, November 28. Rosenthal David S also sold $614,337 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares. Another trade for 9,522 shares valued at $746,620 was made by Spellings James M Jr on Wednesday, November 28. Another trade for 9,658 shares valued at $757,284 was sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr. $214,914 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Hansen Neil A. Another trade for 15,850 shares valued at $1.22M was sold by Verity John R. Corson Bradley W sold $1.26 million worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, September 19.