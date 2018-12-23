Family Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 273.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 13,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,923 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for copyright infringement, and Facebook ‘intends to fight’; 07/03/2018 – SRI LANKA TELECOMMUNICATION REGULATOR TO BLOCK SOCIAL MEDIA NETWORKS FACEBOOK, VIBER, WHATSAPP ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO PREVENT SPREADING OF COMMUNAL VIOLENCE – OFFICIALS; 18/05/2018 – A Risk-Management Plan for Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Axios: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summe; 06/04/2018 – Facebook backs U.S. regulation of internet political ads; 27/03/2018 – Activist state attorneys-general take on Trump and Facebook; 01/05/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID MULLING LAUNCH OF SMART SPEAKERS ABROAD: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – EU representatives pitched tough questions on shadow profiles, data tracking and Facebook’s market power – and took their shots at Facebook’s top executive at Tuesday’s meeting; 06/03/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK POST AHEAD OF SENATE HEARING

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 195,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 339,659 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.47 million, down from 535,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.72% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.69. About 419,684 shares traded or 54.56% up from the average. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 65.68% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.68% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REITERATED ITS GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

Among 14 analysts covering Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Freshpet Inc had 38 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Tuesday, November 7. The stock of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 13 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, January 24 with “Neutral”. Wedbush initiated Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) on Tuesday, November 10 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, September 2. The company was initiated on Tuesday, September 22 by Stephens. On Tuesday, January 9 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. Suntrust Robinson maintained the shares of FRPT in report on Thursday, November 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson given on Wednesday, October 5.

Analysts await Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings on March, 4. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. FRPT’s profit will be $3.55M for 74.23 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 12 investors sold FRPT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.31 million shares or 1.86% less from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,472 shares. Driehaus Cap Ltd Com stated it has 0.38% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc stated it has 31,200 shares. 141,880 are owned by Eam Investors Limited Liability Com. Art Ltd accumulated 37,847 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc holds 113,555 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Alabama-based Wealthtrust has invested 0.01% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Goldman Sachs Group reported 0% stake. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16,599 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Bogle Invest Mgmt LP De has invested 0.06% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Blair William Il invested in 0.01% or 34,325 shares. 14,000 are owned by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. Broadview Advisors Ltd Com holds 221,275 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,676 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,343 shares to 6,513 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myokardia Inc by 82,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, October 17. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 7 with “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, July 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 5 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 25 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 30 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, April 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 4.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 74 insider sales for $1.63 billion activity. On Thursday, July 5 Stretch Colin sold $146,055 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 750 shares. Cox Christopher K sold 10,600 shares worth $2.23M. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $5.45M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, November 13. $2.00 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M.. $236,371 worth of stock was sold by FISCHER DAVID B. on Thursday, November 1. Shares for $308,017 were sold by Taylor Susan J.S. on Tuesday, November 27.