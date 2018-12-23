Family Management Corp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 3.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Family Management Corp sold 2,726 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Family Management Corp holds 80,826 shares with $9.24 million value, down from 83,552 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $754.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS

Family Management Corp decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 4.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Family Management Corp sold 191 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Family Management Corp holds 3,811 shares with $7.63 million value, down from 4,002 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $673.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Watch: White House briefs media after report about Trump wanting to ‘go after’ Amazon; 24/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are Wi-Fi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 22/05/2018 – US News: Chile’s President Pinera to Meet VP Amazon Web Services; 29/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’:; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health care system – but Walmart could do more; 27/04/2018 – In the first quarter, Amazon controlled one-third of the market for cloud infrastructure services, according to Synergy Research Group; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 07/05/2018 – Seller Labs Joins The Amazon Marketplace Developer Council

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. $824,513 worth of stock was sold by Reynolds Shelley on Wednesday, August 15. Olsavsky Brian T also sold $3.87M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15. $4.01 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $3.22 million worth of stock or 2,055 shares. $3.28M worth of stock was sold by Jassy Andrew R on Wednesday, August 15. 181 shares were sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P, worth $285,960. 1,375 shares were sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q, worth $2.31M on Friday, November 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mycio Wealth Partners Lc has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ntv Asset Ltd invested in 0.13% or 245 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assoc has 2.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,602 shares. Hanseatic Management Svcs accumulated 2,871 shares. M&T Financial Bank holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 74,564 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Magnetar Fincl Llc reported 735 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 626 shares. Botty Invsts, Illinois-based fund reported 8,917 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt owns 3,834 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Baldwin Mgmt Lc holds 1,860 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Adams Asset Advsr Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 150 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc has 1.52% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Intact Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.07% or 1,050 shares. 13,279 are owned by Halsey Associate Ct.

Among 17 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 23 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 27 by Canaccord Genuity. On Thursday, September 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 25 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, July 27. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Friday, July 27. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 23 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, July 16. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 5 report. PiperJaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 27 report.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. Hogan Kathleen T had sold 40,000 shares worth $4.45 million on Friday, August 31. $422,000 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Capossela Christopher C on Monday, December 10. Shares for $214,363 were sold by BROD FRANK H on Monday, November 5. 118,000 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $13.09M were sold by Hood Amy. Nadella Satya had sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70M.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Atlantic Securities reinitiated Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, June 25 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, September 7. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 20 with “Outperform” rating. PiperJaffray maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Tuesday, July 17. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $123 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 20. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, July 20. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $115 target in Thursday, October 25 report.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bsw Wealth holds 4,177 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins invested in 6.78M shares or 0.97% of the stock. Cambridge Advisors reported 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Macquarie Gru Ltd accumulated 0.93% or 4.97M shares. Btim Corporation has invested 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allstate reported 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 43,584 shares. Welch Cap Prns Limited Liability Co New York stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lau Assocs Limited holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,149 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Ltd owns 273,998 shares. 1.19 million are held by Shell Asset. Lincoln Capital Ltd Llc reported 2.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). St Germain D J Communications has 0.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lpl Limited Liability holds 0.47% or 1.71 million shares in its portfolio.