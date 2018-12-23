Fantasy Cash (XFT) targets $0.01003823744 while having 4.67% step up in 24 hours

Fantasy Cash (XFT) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.000407396000000001 or 4.67% trading at $0.0091256704. According to International Cryptocoin Experts, Fantasy Cash (XFT) eyes $0.01003823744 target on the road to $0.0197808015687297. XFT last traded at Cryptopia exchange. It had high of $0.0091256704 and low of $0.0087182744 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0087182744.

Fantasy Cash (XFT) is down -33.92% in the last 30 days from $0.01381 per coin. Its down -63.45% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.02497 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago XFT traded at $0.00 (non existent). Fantasy Cash maximum coins available are 4.60M. XFT uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW/PoS proof type. It was started on 20/09/2017.

Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes.

