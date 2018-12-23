Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 3.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 14,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 424,234 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.50 million, up from 409,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80M shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – Bank of America whistleblowers land $88m in awards; 14/05/2018 – Hologic Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – FUNDS’ AVERAGE CASH BALANCE EDGES DOWN TO 4.9 PCT IN MAY, STILL ABOVE 10-YR AVERAGE OF 4.5 PCT – BAML SURVEY; 19/03/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Falls 40% This Year, BofA Leads; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS ALL DIRECTORS ELECTED IN ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 26/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Loses Billion-Dollar Advisor Team — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Commo

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 61.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,627 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.68M, up from 7,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $108.34. About 2.89M shares traded or 72.63% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 17.94% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: CMTE RECOMMENDS ENHANCED OVERSIGHT RELATED TO OPIOIDS; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $12.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp (Put) by 24,200 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (Call) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,400 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (Put).

Among 22 analysts covering McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. McKesson Corporation has $275 highest and $130 lowest target. $186.48’s average target is 72.12% above currents $108.34 stock price. McKesson Corporation had 90 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 18 report. On Monday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral”. On Thursday, November 9 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Sell”. The stock of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, November 1. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Hold” on Tuesday, May 29. Mizuho maintained McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) rating on Friday, January 15. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $193.0 target. The stock of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 11 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Friday, September 8. Cowen & Co downgraded the shares of MCK in report on Tuesday, March 15 to “Market Perform” rating.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against McKesson Corporation (MCK) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline -December 26, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “McKesson relocation bolsters Irving-Las Colinas’ prowess as ‘Headquarters of Headquarters’ – Dallas Business Journal” published on December 02, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Equifax, Celanese, McKesson, ManpowerGroup, NewMarket, and Phillips 66 â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rite Aid +8.5% after FY2019 guidance, McKesson pact – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of McKesson Corporation Investors (MCK) – Business Wire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.34, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 59 investors sold MCK shares while 296 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 162.62 million shares or 5.64% less from 172.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 4,094 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 18,605 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advsrs Lc accumulated 8,947 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 14,317 shares. Swedbank accumulated 618,127 shares. 430 were reported by Ims Capital. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 17,008 shares. Blair William & Il reported 5,175 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Amer National Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 328 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.78% or 269,772 shares. Focused Wealth holds 0.05% or 1,200 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.24% or 5.72M shares. The New York-based Art Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Fort LP reported 0.04% stake.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $521,196 activity. $173,732 worth of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) was sold by KNOWLES MARIE L/CA. COLES N ANTHONY sold 1,350 shares worth $173,732.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, October 16. Nomura maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Monday, April 16. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $3700 target. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 6. Citigroup maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, January 11 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26.0 target in Friday, October 6 report. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, December 21 to “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, January 19 by Sandler O’Neill. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, August 13 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill given on Wednesday, January 20. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Connable Office holds 218,680 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Rench Wealth Management accumulated 161,733 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 72,655 shares. 926,900 are owned by Honeywell Interest. Ferguson Wellman Capital owns 20,675 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 43,186 shares. 36,759 were accumulated by Girard Limited. American Interest Grp Inc reported 3.26 million shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Scotia Cap reported 2.13 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.62% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Js Lc has invested 4.48% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Patten & Patten Tn reported 223,937 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Todd Asset Management Limited Co owns 1.43M shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.73% or 128,900 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 44,178 shares.