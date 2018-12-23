Fayerweather Charles decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 9.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles sold 2,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.96M, down from 21,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 4.35M shares traded or 85.03% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc. (TXN) by 23.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,860 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.31B, up from 24,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 14.35M shares traded or 84.54% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Liability Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 21,252 shares. Essex Finance invested in 2,692 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Baxter Bros accumulated 1.06% or 41,285 shares. Pitcairn Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 18,046 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.27% or 181,204 shares. Boys Arnold And Com reported 38,985 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.17% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Lord Abbett holds 0.31% or 1.03M shares. Factory Mutual Ins owns 433,500 shares. Williams Jones Ltd Co owns 57,055 shares. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees invested in 29,506 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc holds 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 700 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Cap has 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability reported 280,486 shares. Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 30.47 million shares.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $512,776 activity. 10,900 shares valued at $999,496 were bought by Craighead Martin S on Thursday, October 25.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $359.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 750 shares to 6,050 shares, valued at $369.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in El Paso Elec Co. (NYSE:EE) by 600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,500 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Tru (NYSE:BXMT).

Among 43 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 51% are positive. Texas Instruments had 134 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, January 25. Mizuho maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Tuesday, January 19. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $51.0 target. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, July 26 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Tuesday, July 18. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $9200 target. BNP Paribas upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 4 report. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 18. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 10 report. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital on Tuesday, December 13. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, July 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Rosenblatt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vantage Investment Lc stated it has 1.43% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 75,558 were reported by Lpl Financial Llc. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1,733 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory accumulated 396,826 shares. The California-based Covington Mgmt has invested 0.48% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 3,877 were accumulated by Virtu Financial Ltd Company. Arcadia Inv Management Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 18,164 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 350 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 813,180 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 2,453 are held by Union Bank Corp. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 310,599 shares. First Personal Financial Services stated it has 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Aull Monroe Inv stated it has 31,541 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. Compton Cap Inc Ri holds 0.54% or 9,158 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $32.46 million activity. Eberhard Michael C sold 9,100 shares worth $1.37M. $1.58 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by O’Brien Dermot J on Friday, August 31. McGuire Don had sold 1,140 shares worth $166,189. The insider Perrotti Thomas J sold $137,507. Bonarti Michael A had sold 2,372 shares worth $314,670 on Friday, June 29. $482,851 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Albinson Brock.

