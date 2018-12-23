Federated Investors, Inc. (FII) EPS Estimated At $0.61; Carver Bancorp (CARV) Sentiment Is 1.5

Carver Bancorp Inc (CARV) investors sentiment is 1.5 in 2018 Q3. It’s the same as in 2018Q2. The ratio is without change, as only 3 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 2 sold and decreased positions in Carver Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 730,317 shares, up from 728,988 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Carver Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 0 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Analysts expect Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report $0.61 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. FII’s profit would be $61.32M giving it 10.30 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Federated Investors, Inc.’s analysts see 3.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 2.86M shares traded or 200.83% up from the average. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has declined 30.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – FEDERATED WILL FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND AN EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – Federated Investors Presenting at Conference May 29; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in Marquee China IPO; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors Agrees to Acquire Majority Interest in London-Based Integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management From BT Pension Scheme; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q EPS 60C, EST. 65C; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S TOTAL MANAGED ASSETS WERE $392.2 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $30.5 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q EPS 60c; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF FEDERATED AND BTPS

Among 4 analysts covering Federated Investors (NYSE:FII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Federated Investors had 4 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, November 16 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, September 17 to “Neutral”. Citigroup upgraded Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) on Wednesday, December 19 to “Neutral” rating.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $434,852 activity. $22,649 worth of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) was sold by Van Meter Stephen. The insider MALONEY EUGENE F sold 198 shares worth $4,965. The insider Novak Richard A sold 1,107 shares worth $27,699. Uhlman Paul A also sold $92,768 worth of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) on Friday, November 2. The insider Germain Peter J sold $35,454. On Friday, November 2 FISHER JOHN B sold $251,317 worth of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) or 10,099 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold Federated Investors, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 76.99 million shares or 0.25% less from 77.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Appleton Prns Inc Ma has 0.26% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Fifth Third Bancshares holds 8,475 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 107,800 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 23,011 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors has invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Arizona State Retirement owns 67,969 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Janney Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 145,005 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 58,821 shares. Sei Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 8,585 shares. 1.73 million are owned by Burgundy Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 1.95M shares. Brandes Inv Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 52,122 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amg Trust Financial Bank owns 0.05% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 37,594 shares.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. It has a 8.74 P/E ratio. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios.

The stock decreased 3.87% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.23. About 3,499 shares traded. Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) has risen 71.21% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.21% the S&P500.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. The company has market cap of $11.95 million. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It has a 35.89 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various loans, such as commercial, multi-family, and residential mortgages; construction loans; business loans; and consumer loans comprising credit card loans, personal loans, and unsecured loans, as well as other than loans secured by savings deposits.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $19,717 activity.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Carver Bancorp, Inc. for 43 shares. Barclays Plc owns 2 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in the company for 181,033 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 181,033 shares.