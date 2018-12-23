Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 30.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 59,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,347 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.71M, up from 191,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 5.80M shares traded or 100.04% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has declined 7.68% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 88.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 1,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,738 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $659,000, up from 1,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 6.97 million shares traded or 206.90% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 02/04/2018 – FEDEX EXPRESS ANNOUNCES PURPLE RUNWAY — A FEDEX PATHWAYS PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – KTAL NBC 6 News: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 05/04/2018 – MBJ: Exclusive: @FedEx’s Richard Smith talks Memphis and his new role with the chamber; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX – APPOINTED SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH AS MEMBER OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OVERSIGHT AND NOMINATING & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEES; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SAYS GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE WAS RECOGNIZED BASED ON UNDERPERFORMANCE OF FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS DURING FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT & CEO MICHAEL L. DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – KATV News: BREAKING: Police have confirmed a second package was found to be loaded with an explosive device at a FedEx facilit; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07

Among 34 analysts covering Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN), 18 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Eaton Corporation had 109 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 20 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, February 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, May 2 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, October 19 by Credit Agricole. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 18. Argus Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, November 11 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 23. Bank of America downgraded Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Tuesday, October 17 to “Underperform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, July 14. Avondale initiated Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Wednesday, February 1. Avondale has “Mkt Perform” rating and $72 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 39 investors sold ETN shares while 286 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 323.43 million shares or 0.99% less from 326.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 22,623 were reported by Franklin Resource Inc. Essex Financial Services owns 5,811 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 4,278 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt, Indiana-based fund reported 64,936 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. Todd Asset Mngmt Lc has 23,890 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Logan Capital has invested 0.07% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Pring Turner stated it has 3.82% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Pitcairn has 4,912 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 212,885 shares. Bb&T Ltd Llc owns 194,309 shares. State Street accumulated 18.51M shares. Hamilton Point Inv Ltd Liability holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 39,629 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt holds 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 4,554 shares. Wisconsin-based Convergence Investment Prtn Limited Company has invested 0.78% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msg Network Inc by 31,055 shares to 25,834 shares, valued at $667,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 470,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,235 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Among 38 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 131 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, December 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. Susquehanna maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 27. UBS maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Thursday, March 17. UBS has “Buy” rating and $186 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, June 2. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 23 by Bernstein. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, December 16 report. On Tuesday, December 19 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. Susquehanna upgraded the shares of FDX in report on Thursday, March 30 to “Positive” rating. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Neutral” on Friday, September 18.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $55,968 activity. $225,156 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares were bought by Griffith Susan Patricia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Tru stated it has 2,740 shares. 251,150 are owned by Vantage Partners Lc. Groesbeck Management Corp Nj has 0.35% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The New York-based Tower Research Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 12,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 1.68M were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. The Oregon-based Northwest Counselors Ltd has invested 0.1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Financial Architects Inc invested 0.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). M&T Natl Bank stated it has 186,306 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 68,421 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mirae Asset Global invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Karp Mgmt reported 10,972 shares stake. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Co reported 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Arete Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.08% or 1,444 shares.