Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) by 4.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 16,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 370,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.27M, up from 353,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $124.04. About 3.60M shares traded or 92.82% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview

Valmark Advisers Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 204.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc bought 5,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,339 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17 million, up from 2,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47M shares traded or 230.84% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forest City Realty Trust Inc. by 39,223 shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $60.83M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 18,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 438,082 shares, and cut its stake in White Mountains Insurance Grou (NYSE:WTM).

Among 19 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. Illinois Tool Works Inc had 105 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, July 24. Jefferies maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Thursday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 24 by Argus Research. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Monday, October 16 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, August 17 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $155 target in Tuesday, April 10 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 24. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, January 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 322 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 220.32 million shares or 1.14% less from 222.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manchester Lc holds 0.05% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 2,681 shares. Moreover, Etrade Cap Management has 0.01% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 1,566 shares. Private Trust Na holds 7,500 shares. Monroe Bancorporation Mi has 4,456 shares. Moreover, Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc has 1.84% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Princeton Strategies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,406 shares. 5,174 were accumulated by Segment Wealth Limited Company. Harding Loevner LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 800 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi accumulated 0% or 3,600 shares. First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Serv has 2.08% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 10,109 were reported by Kdi Prns Ltd Com. 441,398 were accumulated by Barclays Plc. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 30,905 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs holds 4,255 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 0.08% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 2,000 shares.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $22.31 million activity. The insider Larsen Michael M sold $7.81M.

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84 billion and $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 10,059 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $47.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 15,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 684,686 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 15. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by S&P Research on Tuesday, July 21. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, October 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, July 7. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, December 17. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 3. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 10. RBC Capital Markets maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Friday, September 15 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $118 target in Thursday, January 12 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Transamerica Fin Advisors holds 248 shares. Citigroup reported 473,390 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel accumulated 24,988 shares. Massachusetts Finance Ma reported 15.16 million shares. Convergence Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,792 shares. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.09% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,858 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rfg Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 3,243 shares. North Carolina-based Holderness Invests has invested 0.78% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Altavista Wealth Management Inc owns 4,015 shares. Canal Insur holds 75,000 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,839 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt has invested 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 0.17% or 80,003 shares. Summit Secs Gru Llc stated it has 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).