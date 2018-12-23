Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased Nordstrom (JWN) stake by 89.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 87,318 shares as Nordstrom (JWN)’s stock declined 25.12%. The Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc holds 9,862 shares with $590,000 value, down from 97,180 last quarter. Nordstrom now has $7.42B valuation. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 3.99M shares traded or 43.96% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has risen 9.03% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects founding family group’s take-private offer; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – 2018 NET SALES OUTLOOK UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – Next Steps for Nordstrom? 3 Possible Outcomes; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Couldn’t Reach Agreement With Family Group on Acceptable Pric; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – UNLESS GROUP CAN PROMPTLY, SUBSTANTIALLY IMPROVE PRICE IT IS PROPOSING TO PAY FOR CO, SPECIAL COMMITTEE INTENDS TO TERMINATE DISCUSSIONS; 21/03/2018 – Watch: Nordstrom’s Erik Nordstrom and OneMarket’s Don Kingsborough explain that a Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Committee Directed Advisers, Management Not to Provide Further Due Diligence Information to Group; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Nordstrom; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom acquires 2 digital retail start-ups

Sabby Management Llc decreased Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) stake by 80.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sabby Management Llc sold 188,088 shares as Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD)’s stock declined 36.59%. The Sabby Management Llc holds 44,136 shares with $599,000 value, down from 232,224 last quarter. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd now has $142.83 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.8. About 192,096 shares traded or 30.54% up from the average. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has risen 3.33% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GLMD News: 07/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 14; 09/05/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD – REAFFIRMING SCHEDULE OF RELEASE OF ARREST STUDY TOP LINE RESULTS; 27/04/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 30; 14/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 27/03/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on the Mechanism by Which Aramchol Exerts its Effect on Fibrosis at EASL; 03/04/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS – ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, L.P. AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramch; 13/03/2018 Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 27c; 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 19/03/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today

Among 4 analysts covering Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel.

Sabby Management Llc increased Genprex Inc stake by 318,950 shares to 733,200 valued at $1.66 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) stake by 116,700 shares and now owns 155,044 shares. Spdr S&P Biotech (Put) was raised too.

Analysts await Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to report earnings on March, 12. They expect $-0.14 EPS, up 48.15% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GLMD On Watch, ARDS On The Move, MDCO Gets New CEO – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “B. Riley FBR likes NASH players Viking Therapeutics and Galmed Pharma in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teligent leads healthcare gainers; Neurocrine Biosciences and Marinus Pharmaceuticals among losers – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Novan Announces Top-Line Data From Mid-Stage Molluscum Study – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $32.86 million activity. The insider SARI ROBERT sold $549,693. Deputy Christine sold $759,745 worth of stock or 11,534 shares. Shares for $1.99M were sold by Nordstrom James F JR on Thursday, June 28. NORDSTROM BLAKE W had sold 127,251 shares worth $7.83M. The insider NORDSTROM PETER E sold $6.29M. $6.38 million worth of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was sold by NORDSTROM ERIK B. Worzel Ken sold $4.99 million worth of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) on Monday, September 10.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 22.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.2 per share. JWN’s profit will be $245.97 million for 7.54 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 119.40% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 34 investors sold JWN shares while 171 reduced holdings. only 82 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 95.92 million shares or 9.54% more from 87.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 20,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 36,870 were reported by Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Com. Bartlett & Limited Liability Co holds 100 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Blair William & Il reported 167,457 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 111,299 shares. D E Shaw And Co holds 0.01% or 155,735 shares. Dean Investment Associates Llc reported 0.11% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd accumulated 41,525 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Farmers And Merchants Invs has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 48 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.03% or 8,246 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Co reported 4,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 9,793 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Com holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 172,590 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Nordstrom had 19 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $62 target in Friday, August 17 report. Nomura maintained Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) on Friday, November 16 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, October 30 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 17 with “Underweight”. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has “Reduce” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by Gordon Haskett. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 16 by Deutsche Bank. Cowen & Co downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, July 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, August 17. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 17 report. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, July 12.