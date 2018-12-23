Among 3 analysts covering Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Weingarten Realty had 3 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, August 10. The stock of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Wells Fargo. See Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) latest ratings:

10/08/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $29 New Target: $32 Maintain

09/08/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $27 New Target: $30 Maintain

01/08/2018 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Initiates Coverage On

Analysts expect Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) to report $1.01 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 23.17% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. FCAU’s profit would be $1.58B giving it 3.66 P/E if the $1.01 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.’s analysts see 1.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 4.88M shares traded or 2.30% up from the average. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) has declined 10.35% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FCAU News: 05/04/2018 – Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler largely build their Chinese products in China; 26/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler 1Q Rev EUR27.03B; 07/03/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER CEO SAYS, FOLLOWING ACEA MEETING, GERMAN PRODUCERS COMMITTED TO KEEPING DIESEL AS IMPORTANT FUEL; 25/05/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER SAYS NO INJURIES, CRASHES RELATED TO CRUISE CONTROL RECALL IN 2014-2019 VEHICLES – STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Mopar Celebrates 10 Years of Express Lane Service With New Facility in Virginia; 05/04/2018 – Abra Rolls Out Seven Altcoins, Fully Enabling Users to Buy, Sell and Hold 20 Cryptocurrencies and 50 Fiat Currencies in a Single App; 23/03/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER NAMES ANTONIO FILOSA COO OF LATAM; 13/04/2018 – Fiat CEO Marchionne on Leadership Changes, Profit Margins, Dividends (Video); 18/04/2018 – Chrysler Pacifica Named “Family Car of Texas,” “Green Car of Texas” and “Minivan of Texas” by Texas Auto Writers Association; 23/04/2018 – Flying taxi start-up hires designer behind modern Mini, Fiat 500

Among 4 analysts covering Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had 4 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 5 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BNP Paribas on Wednesday, September 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, July 10. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 26 by HSBC.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, makes, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company has market cap of $23.16 billion. The firm operates through six divisions: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It has a 6.37 P/E ratio. It provides passenger cars, light trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, and Ram brand names; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 32 investors sold Weingarten Realty Investors shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 91.96 million shares or 1.75% less from 93.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bokf Na reported 0.02% stake. Bluecrest Ltd invested in 16,846 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 1.27M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein L P reported 150,380 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 0.01% stake. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 18,280 shares. Fmr Lc reported 402 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 84,574 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Wms Limited Liability Company invested in 0.29% or 87,540 shares. 212,400 are held by Swiss Comml Bank. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.24% or 45,336 shares. Hartford Management has 7,307 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And owns 10,304 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.06% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $7.05 million activity. On Thursday, August 16 ALEXANDER ANDREW M sold $3.89 million worth of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) or 126,730 shares. 102,454 shares were sold by RICHTER STEPHEN C, worth $3.16M on Thursday, August 16.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 2.70 million shares traded or 171.65% up from the average. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 9.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.26% the S&P500.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a publically owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.22 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 7.34 P/E ratio. The firm engages in ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment.