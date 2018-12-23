Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Fidelity National Info Svcs (FIS) by 868.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 32,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,787 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.01M, up from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Fidelity National Info Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $97.85. About 2.61M shares traded or 71.47% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 10.23% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 42.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 141,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 473,757 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.40M, up from 332,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 11.68 million shares traded or 63.76% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.45% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH CAPACITY UP 3%; 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED 155 FLIGHTS ON INCLEMENT WEATHER; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Total Rev Per Available Seat Mile 16.77 Cents; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Data Exposed for `Several Hundred Thousand’ Customers; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court; 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC : MACQUARIE SAYS REVENUE AND COST INITIATIVES SHOULD GIVE STREET MORE CONFIDENCE THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 EPS GOAL

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.02 million activity. 12,087 shares valued at $1.29M were sold by HUGHES KEITH W on Thursday, August 16. HUNT DAVID K sold $1.91M worth of stock or 17,922 shares. 9,506 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) shares with value of $1.02 million were sold by THOMPSON KATHLEEN T. 23,922 shares were sold by JAMES STEPHAN A, worth $2.61M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold FIS shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 279.20 million shares or 0.68% less from 281.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Moreover, Lord Abbett And Limited Com has 0.25% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 839,808 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.24% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Marshwinds Advisory accumulated 0.27% or 5,417 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank reported 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 2.46 million were reported by Pictet Asset Mgmt. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 32,474 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management Lp has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 331 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cleararc Capital reported 0.12% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Moreover, Winslow Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 1% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 1.85 million shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 0.08% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Paloma Prtn reported 10,604 shares stake. Everence Cap has 4,435 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming And Leis (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 26,914 shares to 26,913 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Ltd (NYSE:ACN) by 2,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 788,881 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,030 shares to 179,154 shares, valued at $9.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 360,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 956,044 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 42 investors sold DAL shares while 336 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 568.12 million shares or 0.05% less from 568.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Earnest Prtn Ltd Company invested in 0% or 304 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 55,633 shares. Sound Shore Inc Ct has invested 2.81% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cornerstone invested in 0.17% or 41,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 1.07M shares or 0.3% of the stock. New York-based Cipher Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 34,665 are held by Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.12% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 0.26% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 11,000 shares. Howe And Rusling has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 31,657 are held by Mount Vernon Associate Inc Md. Patten Grp Inc reported 0.18% stake. Tiaa Cref Llc has 2.34 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 insider sales for $5.31 million activity. Bastian Edward H sold $1.93 million worth of stock. 12,250 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares with value of $649,250 were sold by Smith Joanne D. Another trade for 1,793 shares valued at $97,378 was made by Meynard Craig M on Friday, July 27. EASTER WILLIAM H III also sold $175,419 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares. $211,460 worth of stock was bought by Mattson George N on Monday, December 17. CARP DANIEL A sold $1.29M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Wednesday, July 25.

