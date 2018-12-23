Among 4 analysts covering FirstGroup PLC (LON:FGP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. FirstGroup PLC had 7 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Firstgroup plc (LON:FGP) earned “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Monday, September 10. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 133 target in Wednesday, November 14 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Tuesday, July 10. UBS maintained Firstgroup plc (LON:FGP) on Thursday, August 23 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Tuesday, November 13. As per Thursday, June 28, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Firstgroup plc (LON:FGP) earned “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Friday, September 7. See Firstgroup plc (LON:FGP) latest ratings:

14/11/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 163.00 New Target: GBX 133.00 Maintain

13/11/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 110.00 Maintain

10/09/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 110.00 Maintain

07/09/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 110.00 Maintain

23/08/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 111.00 New Target: GBX 100.00 Unchanged

10/07/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 110.00 Maintain

28/06/2018 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 128.00 New Target: GBX 87.00 Maintain

Fiduciary Management Inc increased Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) stake by 4.9% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fiduciary Management Inc acquired 42,960 shares as Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW)’s stock declined 5.27%. The Fiduciary Management Inc holds 919,941 shares with $67.82 million value, up from 876,981 last quarter. Arrow Electronics Inc. now has $5.72B valuation. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $65.56. About 910,058 shares traded or 46.43% up from the average. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 7.74% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold Firstgroup plc shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 3.27 million shares or 24.28% less from 4.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The New York-based Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Firstgroup plc (LON:FGP). Two Sigma Ltd invested in 0% or 10,921 shares. Moreover, Rmb Management Ltd has 0.03% invested in Firstgroup plc (LON:FGP). 90,000 were reported by First Republic Inv. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 232,890 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd has 11,400 shares. Omega Advsrs Inc owns 430,000 shares. 722 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 65,488 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aegon Usa Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in Firstgroup plc (LON:FGP) or 128,024 shares. Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 4,000 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 61,801 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Firstgroup plc (LON:FGP). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Firstgroup plc (LON:FGP) for 110,415 shares. Ameritas accumulated 4,000 shares.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company has market cap of 969.48 million GBP. The companyÂ’s First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities.

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Arrow Electronics (ARW) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" on November 01, 2018

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.00 million activity. 700 shares were sold by Kostalnick Charles II, worth $52,059 on Tuesday, November 6. The insider Morris Mary Catherine sold 10,237 shares worth $810,766. Melvin Vincent P sold $156,200 worth of stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arrow Electronics had 3 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, October 26 by Citigroup. The stock of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup.

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) stake by 110,293 shares to 3.13 million valued at $350.44 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) stake by 196,900 shares and now owns 6.77M shares. Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was reduced too.