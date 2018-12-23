Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 9,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,277 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.55 million, down from 115,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.32M shares traded or 164.98% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – CITI BRANDED CARD REVENUE HAS SLOWED, EXPECT 2% GROWTH IN ’18; 03/05/2018 – Super Retail Target Lifted 2.3% to A$9/Share by Citi; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war’: Citigroup economist; 17/04/2018 – CITI RECOMMENDS TAKING PROFIT ON SHORT RUSSIA 2042 TRADE; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Italy’s crisis to dominate; German jobless data; Euro zone business morale; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 2.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 3,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,158 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.24M, down from 164,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59M shares traded or 60.97% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 15,393 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $294.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 54,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. 20,000 Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) shares with value of $3.28 million were sold by KNIGHT ROBERT M JR.

More news for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Union Pacific: This Dividend Keeps Chugging Higher – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2018. Zacks.com‘s article titled: “Has Union Pacific (UNP) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year? – Zacks.com” and published on November 30, 2018 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fairview Cap Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 0.02% or 1,690 shares. Greystone Managed Invs accumulated 81,297 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Bessemer Gp Inc stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi holds 101,369 shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. Cohen Cap invested in 25,846 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Qci Asset Mngmt stated it has 2,487 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ims Capital Mgmt accumulated 3,030 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw owns 69,623 shares. First Advsrs LP invested 0.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Private Advsr has 56,435 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sterling Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc owns 232,338 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited owns 0.26% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 14.46M shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 76,173 shares. Northstar Inv Advisors Ltd has invested 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 34.64% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.53 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.52B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.19% negative EPS growth.

Among 30 analysts covering Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Union Pacific Corporation had 129 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Daiwa Securities upgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Thursday, January 11 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, January 9 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Aegis Capital given on Tuesday, October 10. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, September 18. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 1 by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of UNP in report on Thursday, January 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 2. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $98 target in Friday, October 21 report.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03B for 7.61 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $34,605 activity.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $712.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 35,525 shares to 147,600 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 11,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi Getting No Love As Macro Risks Mount – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Cannabis company Hexo applies for NYSE American listing – MarketWatch” published on December 21, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Big Bank Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Who were Wall Street’s biggest dealmakers of 2018? Here’s the tally. – The Business Journals” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Citigroup Shares Are Down 5% Thursday – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 40 analysts covering Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), 24 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Citigroup Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, October 10. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 7. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, January 16. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Evercore on Monday, September 21 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 19 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 6 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $93.0 target in Tuesday, January 2 report. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 17 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, July 31 report.