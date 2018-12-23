Among 13 analysts covering Rotork PLC (LON:ROR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Rotork PLC had 23 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by Peel Hunt. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 325 target in Thursday, August 9 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, November 23 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 5 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Numis Securities. The stock of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) earned “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt on Thursday, November 22. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, September 5. Credit Suisse downgraded Rotork plc (LON:ROR) on Wednesday, November 14 to “Underperform” rating. Credit Suisse upgraded Rotork plc (LON:ROR) rating on Friday, December 7. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and GBX 250 target. On Wednesday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. See Rotork plc (LON:ROR) latest ratings:

Fiduciary Trust Company increased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 2.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fiduciary Trust Company acquired 5,963 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock declined 5.39%. The Fiduciary Trust Company holds 212,226 shares with $14.21 million value, up from 206,263 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $51.96B valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.91. About 10.03 million shares traded or 104.61% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.16 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. It has a 36.46 P/E ratio. The firm offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

The stock increased 0.65% or GBX 1.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 247.9. About 3.77 million shares traded or 21.37% up from the average. Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Rotork plc (LON:ROR) news was published by Fool.Co.Uk which published an article titled: “Why I’d buy this FTSE 100 dividend champ to protect against a no-deal Brexit – Motley Fool UK” on November 22, 2018.

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stake by 2,347 shares to 59,951 valued at $12.09M in 2018Q3. It also reduced General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 97,584 shares and now owns 1.04M shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $12.09 million activity. 17,000 shares valued at $1.11 million were sold by Shotts Philip G. on Monday, August 13. The insider MOISON FRANCK J sold $978,572. Another trade for 1,015 shares valued at $68,060 was made by JAKOBSEN HENNING I on Tuesday, September 11. HICKEY DENNIS J had sold 120,000 shares worth $7.89 million on Tuesday, August 14. $1.28 million worth of stock was sold by Marsili Daniel B on Monday, July 16. 11,334 shares were sold by Deoras Mukul, worth $737,863 on Monday, August 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold CL shares while 441 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 607.72 million shares or 0.75% less from 612.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.07% stake. Sun Life Financial reported 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 9.03 million shares. Nomura invested in 21,374 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 9,285 shares in its portfolio. Everence Cap Management Inc accumulated 16,977 shares. National Pension Serv reported 773,965 shares stake. Haverford Tru has 52,013 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement Inc invested in 14,624 shares. Headinvest Lc holds 7,260 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1,210 shares. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 87,220 shares. Jupiter Asset accumulated 141,455 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees has invested 0.23% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). New York-based Cohen & Steers has invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Another recent and important Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive: Take Profits Now – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018.