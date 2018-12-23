Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (Call) (FIS) by 574.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 5,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $654,000, up from 889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $97.85. About 2.61M shares traded or 71.47% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 10.23% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vectren Corp (VVC) by 5.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 20,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 409,971 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.31M, up from 389,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vectren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.65. About 972,303 shares traded or 36.42% up from the average. Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) has risen 4.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VVC News: 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren, sources say [20:49 BST05 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/03/2018 – S&P REVISES VECTREN UTILITY HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY TO BUY VECTREN FOR $72/SHARE; ASSUME DEBT; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES VECTREN BUY ‘MODEST’ ADD TO EARNINGS BY 2020; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren See Merger Closing by 1Q of 2019; 14/03/2018 – VECTREN IS SAID TO DRAW THREE SUITORS IN SECOND ROUND: DEALREP; 13/03/2018 – VECTREN SELECTS FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD 50MW SOLAR ARRAY; 01/05/2018 – Vectren 1Q Net $63.5M; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy and Vectren to Merge

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $613.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,876 shares to 500 shares, valued at $39,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (Put) (NYSE:GE) by 62,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold FIS shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 279.20 million shares or 0.68% less from 281.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Girard Prns owns 22,385 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Moors Cabot Incorporated owns 9,336 shares. Strs Ohio reported 22,607 shares stake. Tru Of Vermont reported 385 shares stake. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc Inc has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 0.07% or 4,700 shares. National Pension Service has 0.15% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.1% or 7,478 shares. Private Na has 0.13% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 5,827 shares. Fidelity Financial Incorporated stated it has 14.44% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 77,819 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.15% or 37,991 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 145,939 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 9,709 shares.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fidelity National Information Services Offsetting Growth With Margins – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “FIS +2.7% after Q3 adjusted EPS beats; lowers year guidance midpoint – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “FIS (NYSE: FIS) earns spot among Orlando 2018 Best Places to Work winners – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal” published on August 20, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FIS Celebrates Fifty Years of Financial Technology Leadership – Business Wire” with publication date: October 09, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services had 74 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 10 by Cowen & Co. As per Tuesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. JP Morgan maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) rating on Friday, August 14. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $70 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Friday, April 28. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9600 target in Wednesday, July 12 report. On Tuesday, December 1 the stock rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 31. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, December 12 report. Monness Crespi & Hardt maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) on Monday, October 5 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, December 11 report.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.02 million activity. $200,304 worth of stock was sold by Stallings James B JR on Thursday, September 20. $1.29M worth of stock was sold by HUGHES KEITH W on Thursday, August 16. On Wednesday, September 19 the insider JAMES STEPHAN A sold $2.61 million. $1.02M worth of stock was sold by THOMPSON KATHLEEN T on Tuesday, December 11.

Among 5 analysts covering Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Vectren Corp had 11 analyst reports since September 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, December 14 by Citigroup. Zacks upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Saturday, September 5 report. The stock of Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, January 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Guggenheim upgraded Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) on Monday, January 9 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 18 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, January 2. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) on Wednesday, April 19 to “Sector Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 25 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, November 20 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 34 investors sold VVC shares while 98 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 49.20 million shares or 3.88% less from 51.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 108,038 shares. Fort Lp holds 804 shares. Ingalls And Snyder, a New York-based fund reported 14,600 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corp owns 7,621 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gp Incorporated invested in 34,297 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo owns 3,948 shares. Ftb Advisors stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC). Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 193,316 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC). Etrade Capital Limited Co invested 0.03% in Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Company Tn reported 0.01% stake. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 162 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 19,415 were accumulated by Lpl Limited Liability Com. Park Natl Oh holds 0.03% or 6,981 shares.

Another recent and important Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “CenterPoint Energy: Attractive Opportunity At A Low Price – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 27,292 shares to 57,198 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 15,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,209 shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).