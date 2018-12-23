Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL) had a decrease of 0.67% in short interest. CBRL’s SI was 4.17M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.67% from 4.20M shares previously. With 309,200 avg volume, 14 days are for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL)’s short sellers to cover CBRL’s short positions. The SI to Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc’s float is 21.92%. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $161.67. About 587,362 shares traded or 35.11% up from the average. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 10.11% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Vs. $1.20; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Declares Special Dividend of $3.75; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Restaurant Sales Up 1% to 2%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Increases Qtrly Div and Declares Special Div; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.35 TO $10.45; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 12/03/2018 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Southern Bowls; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.5%; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE COMPARABLE STORE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF BETWEEN 1.0% AND 2.0% IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBRL)

Financial Consulate Inc increased Modine Mfg Co (MOD) stake by 74.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Financial Consulate Inc acquired 96,605 shares as Modine Mfg Co (MOD)’s stock declined 27.71%. The Financial Consulate Inc holds 225,851 shares with $3.37 million value, up from 129,246 last quarter. Modine Mfg Co now has $520.62M valuation. The stock decreased 5.08% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 434,395 shares traded or 68.55% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 44.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 15 investors sold MOD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.16 million shares or 5.40% less from 45.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stifel Financial Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 415,911 shares. Ser Automobile Association invested in 0% or 102,557 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited owns 2,800 shares. Moreover, Huntington National Bank has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). James Invest reported 38,750 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 21,898 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 38,503 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc holds 103,885 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank holds 87,300 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 0.01% or 52,205 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 18,446 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 22,250 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 31,605 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt owns 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 15,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 110,980 shares in its portfolio.

Financial Consulate Inc decreased Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) stake by 13,811 shares to 12,303 valued at $470,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) stake by 11,273 shares and now owns 14,537 shares. Ishares Tr (IUSG) was reduced too.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $250,302 activity. Garimella Suresh V sold $250,302 worth of stock.

Among 6 analysts covering Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cracker Barrel Old had 8 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) rating on Tuesday, November 20. Maxim Group has “Hold” rating and $175 target. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, November 28 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. Wells Fargo maintained Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) on Wednesday, September 19 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, November 29. Maxim Group upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $187 target in Thursday, July 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Wednesday, September 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 27 investors sold Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.06 million shares or 2.99% less from 20.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fort Limited Partnership reported 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Willis Investment Counsel reported 146,300 shares stake. Moreover, Qs Invsts Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 27,852 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 57,417 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.03% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 3,941 shares. Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Sigma Planning reported 0.04% stake. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Co has 3,061 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 12,329 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 40,656 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Rfg Advisory Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 4,877 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 221,352 shares.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.89 billion. The companyÂ’s Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. It has a 15.65 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.