Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 1.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 1,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,783 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.93 million, down from 185,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59M shares traded or 60.92% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. (ADBE) by 26.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 2,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,990 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.16M, down from 10,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83 million shares traded or 103.90% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 insider sales for $13.32 million activity. Shares for $2.94 million were sold by Rencher Bradley. Shares for $2.73 million were sold by Parasnis Abhay on Friday, July 20. 75 shares valued at $19,607 were bought by Ricks David A on Monday, September 24.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $575.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Millicom International Cellula (MIICF) by 14,172 shares to 995,818 shares, valued at $56.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 423,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Pivotal Research maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, June 21 with “Sell” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, September 14 with “Outperform” rating. Oppenheimer initiated Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, September 2 with “Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, January 2. Vetr upgraded Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, September 2. Vetr has “Strong-Buy” rating and $86.24 target. JP Morgan maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, October 7. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $95 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 21 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Tuesday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, December 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 15 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Marietta Invest Prtn Limited Com stated it has 1.75% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc holds 326,090 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. 18,886 were reported by Janney Capital Limited Liability. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 2,041 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital owns 13,747 shares. Third Point Ltd Liability has 1.7% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 900,000 shares. Fort Point Partners Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,320 shares. Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.77% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Zwj Invest Counsel invested in 0.04% or 1,845 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt invested in 13,830 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Eastern Comml Bank has 1.41% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kj Harrison And Prtnrs Inc holds 0.21% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 7,021 shares. Tiger Mngmt Limited invested in 3.37% or 124,378 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 34.64% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.53 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.19% negative EPS growth.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16,565 shares to 40,618 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Res Inc Va (NYSE:D) by 4,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Among 30 analysts covering Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Union Pacific Corporation had 129 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 31. CLSA initiated the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, May 19 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of UNP in report on Friday, July 20 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 11 report. On Monday, June 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Scotia Capital to “Sector Perform”. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Scotia Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 2 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 10. Robert W. Baird maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Thursday, October 5 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, January 26 report.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. $3.28M worth of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) shares were sold by KNIGHT ROBERT M JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 4,222 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Lourd Limited Liability Corp owns 2,449 shares. The Texas-based Hilltop Holding Incorporated has invested 0.35% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Southeast Asset reported 1,251 shares stake. Saybrook Cap Nc accumulated 17,375 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested 0.85% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 306,115 shares stake. Gam Ag accumulated 3,506 shares. Moore LP holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 35,000 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Capital Mgmt Lc holds 69,013 shares. Wisconsin-based Madison Invest has invested 0.29% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Atwood And Palmer Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 34,000 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 95,685 shares.