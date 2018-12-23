Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 9.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 9,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 83,642 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.86 million, down from 92,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.46. About 2.94M shares traded or 699.67% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 7.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 41.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 21,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 30,863 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.97 million, down from 52,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $58.72. About 925,950 shares traded or 118.54% up from the average. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has declined 8.34% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 46.43% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.40 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold VSAT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 61.10 million shares or 1.98% more from 59.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Investments has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Portolan Cap Ltd invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 105,497 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 3,717 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 160,122 shares. South Dakota Council reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Firsthand Capital Mgmt reported 80,000 shares. D E Shaw has 340,130 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Steinberg Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 133,470 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.01% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 20,700 shares. Bridger Ltd Liability holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 570,979 shares. Swiss National Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 711 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mountain Lake Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 350,000 shares. Nwq Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 16 insider sales for $13.43 million activity. Abts Doug had sold 7,013 shares worth $464,401 on Tuesday, December 11. STENBIT JOHN P sold $50,136 worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) on Tuesday, September 4. $2.07M worth of stock was sold by DANKBERG MARK D on Tuesday, November 6. Another trade for 9,134 shares valued at $639,558 was sold by Harkenrider Kevin J. Lippert Keven K also sold $277,600 worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares. Ryan David Louis sold $187,655 worth of stock.

Among 14 analysts covering ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT), 6 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. ViaSat had 28 analyst reports since October 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, November 16, the company rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research. Raymond James maintained the shares of VSAT in report on Thursday, November 15 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 8 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of VSAT in report on Tuesday, August 15 with “Sell” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, February 12 report. As per Thursday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, March 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, October 13. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 12. Drexel Hamilton downgraded Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) on Monday, May 23 to “Sell” rating.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $5.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 6,015 shares to 37,194 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bemis Company Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 24,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHG).

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, down 0.71% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.4 per share. ATO’s profit will be $163.90M for 16.99 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 239.02% EPS growth.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $42.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd by 16,100 shares to 78,900 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 110,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.44 million activity. 2,000 Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) shares with value of $186,100 were sold by QUINN NANCY K.

Among 10 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Atmos Energy had 29 analyst reports since September 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) on Friday, March 18 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) on Wednesday, June 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. BB&T Capital initiated Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) on Wednesday, March 30 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, October 12 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, October 12. The stock of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 21. The stock of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, January 11.