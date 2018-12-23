Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stake by 2729.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Financial Engines Advisors Llc acquired 7,423 shares as Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)’s stock declined 15.07%. The Financial Engines Advisors Llc holds 7,695 shares with $404,000 value, up from 272 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co now has $212.39B valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 55.58M shares traded or 130.24% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Cleaning House as Probes Continue — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Massive Home-Lending Arm Shuffles Top Lieutenants; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 06/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS SAYS IT RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL WELLS FARGO BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING; 12/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 19/04/2018 – KFSM: Source: Wells Fargo Will Be Fined $1 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Pacquement Says Expect Rates to Edge Up Over Next Few Months (Video); 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – DOJ Earlier Insisted Wells Start Independent Investigation of Wealth Management

Among 7 analysts covering Plains All American (NYSE:PAA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Plains All American had 8 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the shares of PAA in report on Wednesday, July 18 to “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of PAA in report on Monday, September 24 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $32 target in Friday, August 24 report. The firm earned “Peer Perform” rating on Monday, November 26 by Wolfe Research. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 8 with “Hold”. See Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) latest ratings:

29/11/2018 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Initiates Coverage On

29/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $27 New Target: $25 Maintain

26/11/2018 Broker: Wolfe Research Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Peer Perform Upgrade

11/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $30 Initiates Coverage On

24/09/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $26 New Target: $28 Upgrade

24/08/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $29 New Target: $32 Maintain

08/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $24 New Target: $26 Maintain

18/07/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $23 Upgrade

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) stake by 3,578 shares to 68,023 valued at $10.97M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHA) stake by 119,721 shares and now owns 202,162 shares. Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wells Fargo had 9 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 16 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, September 7. The company was maintained on Monday, September 17 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Monday, October 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Wood. As per Monday, July 2, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, December 7. The company was maintained on Monday, July 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 15 by Macquarie Research.

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5.87 million activity. Modjtabai Avid had sold 100,000 shares worth $5.87 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Papp L Roy Assoc accumulated 6,869 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 390,966 shares stake. Sageworth Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Transamerica Advsrs reported 1,393 shares. Bruni J V And stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Baker Avenue Asset Lp has 0.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Godshalk Welsh Cap Management owns 0.47% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 9,250 shares. Bsw Wealth Prns accumulated 4,708 shares or 0.09% of the stock. State Street Corp holds 0.78% or 192.10M shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 550,093 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Mengis Capital Management has 0.36% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.71% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gideon Advsr invested in 1.59% or 64,386 shares. Greenleaf, Michigan-based fund reported 62,131 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 29 investors sold Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 327.02 million shares or 3.38% more from 316.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.74% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 211,228 shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 3.66M shares. North Star Invest Management owns 800 shares. Rr Advisors Lc has invested 5.12% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 178,398 shares. Gould Asset Ltd Co Ca accumulated 17,800 shares. Oppenheimer And has invested 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). California Public Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 848,012 shares. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Citigroup Inc holds 0.02% or 676,541 shares in its portfolio. Smart Portfolios holds 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 1,074 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 170,400 shares. Department Mb National Bank N A, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,821 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Clearbridge Limited Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $279,063 activity. 10,591 shares were sold by Herbold Chris, worth $279,063 on Wednesday, August 29.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids , natural gas, and refined products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $15.27 billion. The Company’s Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. It has a 14.09 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and leased 19,200 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 31 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 120 transport and storage barges; and 60 transport tugs.

