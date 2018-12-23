Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 2.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.61% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.92M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.69M, up from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.63. About 347,529 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has risen 45.16% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 5c-EPS $0.00; 30/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Calix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALX); 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (CSP) ADOPTION OF AXOS PLATFORM; 14/03/2018 – Dakota Central Leverages Calix Marketing Cloud to Create New Revenue Streams and Deliver Exceptional Subscriber Experiences; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Calix Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Calix by Massimo Palmiero Makes Debut in New York at Guggeheim; 21/03/2018 – West River Telecom Elevates their Subscriber Experience with Premium Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Mesh Enhanced Carrier-Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 29.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 189,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 822,705 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $54.21M, up from 632,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.44% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 1.58M shares traded or 82.27% up from the average. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has risen 2.13% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Consumer Rev $1.02B-$1.05B

Among 6 analysts covering Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Calix Inc. had 19 analyst reports since September 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, March 24. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, August 8. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, August 7 by Northland Capital. The rating was upgraded by Craig Hallum on Wednesday, November 2 to “Buy”. The stock of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 4 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 30 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Thursday, October 19. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Hold” on Monday, October 23. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 15 by Northland Capital. On Friday, December 18 the stock rating was initiated by Drexel Hamilton with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.96, from 1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 9 investors sold CALX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 27.96 million shares or 2.05% less from 28.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Ltd Liability holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated has 340,361 shares. Prudential Incorporated has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 11,258 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 309 shares in its portfolio. Lyon Street Cap Ltd reported 278,623 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 67,476 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The holds 32,946 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp holds 2.39M shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 0% or 169,844 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 375,448 shares. Lapides Asset Llc has invested 5.17% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Product Partners Limited Company reported 26,700 shares. State Street accumulated 774,427 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 240 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 40,500 shares.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $457.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 25,400 shares to 534,900 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 34,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,200 shares, and cut its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.79, from 1.65 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 60 investors sold SFLY shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 34.55 million shares or 1.79% less from 35.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 9,380 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 5,245 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 10,923 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Spark Invest Limited has 0.24% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). New York-based Hap Trading Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.03% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Ameritas Invest Prns accumulated 0.01% or 2,825 shares. 29 were reported by Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 100 shares. 1,178 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity holds 19,480 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 3,118 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 21,517 shares. 63,422 were reported by Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 15,700 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 13,212 shares.

Fine Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $1.72B and $790.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 826,631 shares to 116,586 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Src Energy Inc by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Among 13 analysts covering Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Shutterfly had 38 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs reinitiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 11 report. Raymond James downgraded Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) on Thursday, July 30 to “Market Perform” rating. On Tuesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. On Thursday, February 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 28. As per Wednesday, January 17, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, July 30. On Tuesday, June 5 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 28 by Goldman Sachs.